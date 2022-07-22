Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/22/22)

- Browns signing QB Josh Rosen Friday; he’ll compete to back up Jacoby Brissett if Deshaun Watson is suspended (cleveland.com) “After trading No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield to the Panthers on July 6 for a conditional fifth-round pick in 2024, the Browns on Thursday agreed to terms on a one-year deal with 2018 No. 10 pick Josh Rosen out of UCLA, a league source told cleveland.com.”
- Will Judge Robinson issue a Deshaun Watson ruling on Friday? (Pro Football Talk) “From the moment the hearing ended three weeks ago today and Judge Robinson set a deadline of July 12 for the submission of written materials from the parties, the week of July 25 seemed to be the ideal period of time for a decision. From a P.R. perspective, it’s even more ideal if she issues her decision on Friday afternoon.”
- Deshaun Watson’s deal is much better than Kyler Murray’s (PFT via Yahoo) “Via Albert Breer of SI.com, Murray will receive $265.69 million over the next seven years. Although his five-year extension carries an annual value of $100,000 more than the average of Watson’s five-year deal, Watson’s contract begins now. It wasn’t an extension; it was a new, five-year contract.”
- Cleveland Browns: A reunion with Sheldon Richardson could be happening (Dawg Pound Daily) “It also makes sense to try and bring back Richardson, who already knows defensive coordinator Joe Woods’ system and had success lined up alongside Myles Garrett. Now, if this reunion were to happen, Richardson would be bookended by Garret and Jadeveon Clowney, which could give him more opportunities to get after the opposing quarterback.”
- What the Browns are getting in Isaac Rochell (Browns Wire) “In an effort to add more veteran bodies to the line, Cleveland signed Isaac Rochell, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Rochell previously spent time with the Indianapolis Colts...”
- Cleveland Browns: What we know (and what we don’t) heading into training camp (The Athletic) “With the exception of the quarterback uncertainty, though, the Browns don’t expect many true camp competitions at the top of the depth chart. There were significant changes in the passing game and on the defensive line, but most of last year’s team is back.”
- ‘I’m real hard on myself’: Cleveland Browns rookie receiver David Bell looking for perfection (Akron Beacon Journal) “That attention to detail allowed him to set a Purdue record with 17 100-yard receiving games, and lead FBS Division I with 101.6 yards over his three seasons.”
- Perrion Winfrey Signs Rookie Deal With Browns (Browns Nation) “It makes sense he’d want a salary that at least matched the $25,000 kicker of Dameon Pierce. But whatever the hold-up was, Winfrey doesn’t sound like he is insulted or upset by the end result.”
- Kyler Murray, Cardinals agree to terms on contract extension through 2028 season (nfl.com) “Kyler Murray received his wish, and Arizona has its quarterback under team control for years to come. Murray and the Cardinals agreed to a five-year extension worth $230.5 million, including $160 million in guarantees, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.”
