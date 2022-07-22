Cleveland Browns sign 4th round pick, DT Perrion Winfrey

The Cleveland Browns signed defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey on Friday.

Winfrey, who the Browns selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 108 overall selection.

The signing means that Cleveland now has all nine of its draft selections under contract as rookies report to Berea today for the start of training camp.

According to Over the Cap’s rookie pool estimate, Winfrey’s four-year contract will have a total value of $4.6 million with a signing bonus of $956,856. His base salary for 2022 will be $705,000 with a cap hit of $944,214.

The 6-foot-4 and 290-pound Winfrey was a Second Team All-Big 12 selection in 2020 and 2021, and earned Second Team honors from the Associated Press in 2021. He added the Reese’s Senior Bowl MVP award in 2022.

He played in 23 games at Oklahoma, making 20 starts, and finished his collegiate career with 42 tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble.

Winfrey has a chance to earn significant playing time this season as the current competition at defensive tackle is light as the position group includes Taven Bryan, Sheldon Day, Jordan Elliott, Tommy Togiai, and rookies Glen Logan and Roderick Perry II.