Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/23/22)

- Jedrick Wills Jr. knows he has to be better this season — and expects to be (Browns Zone) - A disjointed rookie season due to COVID-19 restrictions. A nasty, nagging ankle injury in Year 2. Left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.’s career with the Browns got off to a “frustrating” start, but he’s determined to leave that in the past in 2022.
- ‘It’s a blank slate’: New Cleveland Browns QB coach Drew Petzing adjusts to new QB room (Beacon Journal) - The faces in the Browns quarterback room are completely different than they were a year ago. That includes the face coaching the room. Drew Petzing was moved from tight ends coach to quarterbacks coach in February. No sooner did he change rooms, than his new room completely changed on him.
- How does Jacoby Brissett stack up against other NFL backup quarterbacks? (cleveland.com) - Jacoby Brissett is the Browns’ backup quarterback, and if Deshaun Watson is suspended for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, Brissett would quickly become the starting quarterback. But you know all that. What you may not know, and what I wanted to find out, is how the Browns’ backup quarterback situation compares to that of other teams in the NFL. Specifically, other teams on the Browns’ schedule this season.
- Nick Chubb goes viral with not one, but two weightlifting videos in same week (clevelandbrowns.com) - Nick Chubb has had himself one heck of an offseason in the weight room. In case you haven’t been plugged into social media this week, Chubb has gone viral for two separate videos showing off his incredible body strength.
NFL:
- Chiefs coach Andy Reid unsure if OT Orlando Brown will report to training camp (NFL.com) - The Kansas City Chiefs and left tackle Orlando Brown couldn’t come to terms on a long-term agreement by the July 15 deadline for franchise-tagged players. With Brown not signing his tender, he could skip training camp without fines. Andy Reid said Friday he wasn’t sure if Brown would report to camp.
- Tracking all the new NFL uniforms and helmets for the 2022 season (ESPN) - In 2021, the NFL approved rule changes allowing alternate helmets with throwback uniforms. That means some of the best classic NFL uniforms could be back this season. Some teams have begun showing off new helmets and uniforms or letting fans know that their favorite retro combination will be back.
- After massive new deal, the goal for Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is to ‘win championships’ (azcentral.com) - Now that he’s signed one of the biggest contracts in NFL history, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray can put the kibosh on any plans to give professional baseball a try, right? That question was put to both Murray and Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim on Friday during a news conference at the team’s Tempe training facility to formally announce Murray’s new five-year, $230.5 million extension.
- For Derek Carr, the focus is back on football (Las Vegas Review-Journal) - Far too many times than he cares to remember, Derek Carr has taken the podium at the Raiders’ practice facility and braced himself for questions that had little to do with the game he is paid to play. It’s understandable, then, the relief Carr felt upon speaking to the media for the first time from Raiders’ training camp on Friday, when pretty much every question was centered around one very specific subject.
