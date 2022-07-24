Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/24/22)

- Josh Rosen: 3 things to know about the new Browns quarterback (cleveland.com) - Josh Rosen is just trying to remain in the NFL, a goal the Browns are helping him with after signing the former 10th pick on Friday. How did Rosen get to this point? Here are three things to know.
- Training Camp Preview: 5 players to watch (Browns Zone) - The lack of resolution regarding the availability of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for the season hasn’t stopped the NFL calendar. So while the Browns await arbitrator Sue L. Robinson’s decision on if Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy — and whether he’ll be suspended and, if so, for how long — they’re preparing to open training camp Wednesday in Berea. After three closed practices, fans will get their first look at the team July 30.
- Joint practices with Philadelphia Eagles highlight important dates in Cleveland Browns training camp (Beacon Journal) - Training camp is a singular thing for teams. However, within that singular thing are actual multiple items that make up a much bigger thing. While the Browns officially starts training camp practices on July 27 and end them in early September, there are a variety of benchmarks they’ll pass by throughout that span. Some are league mandates, some of set by the team themselves. Here’s a look at some of the important dates for the Browns between now and the end of training camp.
- Browns 3-year future bright, has concerns according to ESPN (Browns Wire) - The future is bright for the Cleveland Browns but ESPN’s “Future Power Rankings” (paywall) has some concerns, starting with quarterback Deshaun Watson returning after a year (or more) off.
NFL:
- Cincinnati Bengals’ Jessie Bates III and Kansas City Chiefs’ Orlando Brown Jr. face uncertain futures (ESPN) - Two Super Bowl contenders are still trying to figure out if they will have a couple of their best players this season. Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III and Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. have yet to sign their franchise-tag tenders. Neither player was able to secure a long-term deal by the NFL’s July 15 deadline and cannot negotiate contracts until after the season. But the short-term outlook remains murkier.
- Lions add former Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett to coaching staff (NFL.com) - Though he didn’t make it as a quarterback in the NFL, former Ohio State standout J.T. Barrett has a future on the sidelines. The Detroit Lions on Saturday announced the hiring of Barrett to the coaching staff as an offensive assistant. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Barrett will do some work with the quarterbacks in Detroit.
- Tennessee Titans agree to terms with third-round pick Malik Willis (The Tennessean) - The Tennessee Titans and third-round pick Malik Willis agreed to terms on a four-year rookie contract, the team announced Saturday. Willis, the 86th pick in the 2022 draft, completed 61.1% of his passes for 2,857 yards with 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 13 games for Liberty last season. A dual-threat quarterback, the former Auburn transfer also posted 197 carries for 878 yards with 13 touchdowns.
- PFF50: The 50 best players in the NFL right now (Pro Football Focus) - As the 2022 NFL season draws nearer, the prospect of seeing the best players in football take the field once more is getting ever closer. This is a list of the best 50 players in the NFL entering the 2022 season. No single number or grade dictates this list, but the grading along with PFF’s wins above replacement (WAR) metric has been used as a foundation while weighting toward the most recent season.
