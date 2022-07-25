Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/25/22)

- Cleveland Browns training camp preview: Uncertain QB situation puts emphasis on preparing Jacoby Brissett, backups (ESPN) “How will the Browns split up quarterback reps? The team is waiting for disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson to rule on whether Deshaun Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy, and if he will be suspended.”
- Browns social media trolls Bears over new orange helmet (Browns Wire) “With the NFL finally approving some creativity for teams’ helmets, it is a chance for teams to make a fashion statement. With a lot of different color patterns around the NFL, it was exciting to imagine what could be for some of the teams.”
- Ranking and grading special teams and coaches for the Cleveland Browns ahead of training camp (Factory Of Sadness) “As for the special teams, we’re not going to be looking at guys who play the gunner role on kickoffs, because that would be an obnoxious level of talent evaluations. It’s going to be a fast guy who can tackle.”
- 3 Things Browns Must Do To Return To The Playoffs (Browns Nation) “While their playoff visit during the 2020-21 season was the first since the 2002-03 season, they can make it back again this season.”
- Five Winners and Losers from A Season-Long Suspension of Deshaun Watson (Orange And Browns Report) “Who would benefit from that eventuality and who would suffer as a result of it? Some of the answers are obvious, some are less intuitive.”
- Cleveland Browns’ Callie Brownson infuses U.S. Women’s National Team with ‘gold standard’ (Akron Beacon Journal) “While Brownson’s assistants worked from the sideline during 11-on-11 drills Friday evening at Walsh University, she was front and center on the practice field, realizing a dream as the head coach of the 2022 U.S. Women’s Tackle National Team and navigating players through the final period of a grueling two-a-day marathon.”
- Browns Reunion With Former Center JC Tretter Shut Down (heavy.com) “The Browns released Tretter prior to free agency, saving more than $8 million against the cap. He appeared in all but one regular-season game with Cleveland and was remarkably consistent.”
- Browns To Consider Extension For LB Sione Takitaki (Pro Football Rumors) “As many have pointed out amidst Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson-induced QB uncertainty, the Browns are currently in a league of their own in terms of 2022 cap space.”
- Will Cleveland Ever Embrace DeShaun Watson? W/G. Bush [Part 1] (YouTube) Quincy Carrier is joined by Garrett Bush for part 1 of a two-part conversation, this one revolving around whether or the Browns’ new quarterback will be accepted in his new home.
- Is the Browns’ Front Office Better Than The Ravens And Steelers? W/G. Bush [Part 2] (YouTube) Quincy Carrier continues the conversation with Garrett Bush and in this one he points out that what the Browns have been doing with their roster is more impressive than what’s been going on with our divisional counterparts.
NFL:
- Houston Texans rookie WR John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia (ESPN) “The Texans traded up in the second round, sending three picks to the Cleveland Browns, to select Metchie 44th overall in the 2022 draft.”
- Anonymous NFL Coach Reveals His Hope For Baker Mayfield (The Spun) “Remember, just two years ago, he was winning playoff games in Cleveland,” the coach said. “And everybody loved him. Now, there’s this whole narrative that people think he stinks. I really hope he goes down to Carolina and tears it up. I love the way this kid competes.”
