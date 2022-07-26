Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/26/22)

- Browns WR Anthony Schwartz reflects on feeling blamed for Baker Mayfield’s shoulder injury his entire rookie season (cleveland.com) “It mainly bothered me because I kind of felt like people were trying to blame me for something when we both did something wrong on that play,’’ Schwartz told cleveland.com on the final day of mandatory minicamp last month. “I didn’t finish the play and I don’t think he made the right read, but we were both wrong and unfortunately it ended up like that.’’
- Denzel Ward makes ‘Top 25 under 25’ list (Browns Wire) “While Cleveland is still a young team, many of their building blocks are on to their second contracts. Crossing into the mid-20s when they are expected to be in their prime, the Browns are young but not that young.”
- Ravens not afraid of Browns recent signing Josh Rosen (Ebony Bird) “The Ravens and the Browns face each other in Week 7 and Week 15, and if Watson gets suspended eight games, Baltimore can expect to play against either Rosen or Brissett in the first divisional matchup.”
- Watch Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb squat the equivalent of 2 refrigerators (19 News) “This squat was actually lighter than what Chubb has done before. In May, the 26-year-old lifted 675 pounds.”
- Is the Deshaun Watson Controversy Hurting the Cleveland Browns Fanbase? (WKYC) “With all of the controversy around Cleveland Brown QB Deshaun Watson are Browns fans being scared away from supporting their team?”
- Nick Harris Will Be Key To The Browns’ Offensive Line In 2022 (Browns Nation) “After taking him in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Harris has only played two games as a starter. However, with the Browns releasing J. C. Tretter earlier this year, Harris now gets his time to shine.”
- Can The Browns RB’s Carry The Offense? (YouTube) Quincy Carrier reviews probably the strongest position group on the team and assesses how far they can carry a potentially DeShaun Watson-less offense.
NFL:
- Which quarterback will be the next to get a fully-guaranteed deal? (PFT via Yahoo) “On one hand, Murray had far less leverage than Watson, who basically engineered a free-agency tour. On the other hand, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill either wouldn’t or couldn’t dump $170 million or so into escrow by the end of next March.”
Loading comments...