 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/26/22)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.

By Ezweav
/ new
Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns:

NFL:

  • Which quarterback will be the next to get a fully-guaranteed deal? (PFT via Yahoo) “On one hand, Murray had far less leverage than Watson, who basically engineered a free-agency tour. On the other hand, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill either wouldn’t or couldn’t dump $170 million or so into escrow by the end of next March.”

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...