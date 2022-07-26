Browns place two veterans on PUP list

The Cleveland Browns placed cornerback Denzel Ward and right tackle Jack Conklin on the active/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday.

It was just one of several transactions from the franchise on the eve of the start of training camp in Berea.

We have placed Denzel Ward and Jack Conklin on the active/PUP list and made other roster moves — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 26, 2022

In addition to Ward and Conklin, the team placed defensive tackle Sheldon Day, who is dealing with a back injury, and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., who has a groin injury, on the active/non-football injury list.

Finally, the Browns placed wide receiver Javon Wims on the active/non-football illness list.

Ward has been dealing with a foot injury that he suffered on the final day of the team’s mandatory minicamp. While he reportedly did not suffer a significant injury, the fact that Ward is not ready to go is a bit frustrating, especially given that the Browns signed him to a major contract extension in the offseason.

Conklin suffered a torn patella tendon in his knee in the November 28 game against the Baltimore Ravens and underwent surgery in December. He has reportedly been “ahead of schedule” in his rehab, but apparently not so far that he is able to hit the practice field.

Ward, Conklin, Day, Walker and Wims all remain on the active roster and are eligible to come off their respective lists once they pass a physical.

Until then, it is probably safe to just chalk up today’s news to the type of reports that are common across the NFL as training camps open, although the nature of Conklin’s injury still warrants watching to see when he might be able to return to the field.