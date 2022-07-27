Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/27/22)

- Browns place Denzel Ward, Jack Conklin on active/PUP list as training camp begins Wednesday (cleveland.com) “They join rookie receiver David Bell, who may have suffered a stress fracture in his foot, and is expected back on the field in a couple of weeks. Ward, Conklin and Bell can be activated at any time.”
- Cleveland Browns: 3 things to watch for heading into training camp (Dawg Pound Daily) “The biggest headline is surrounding Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson as the team continues to wait on word from former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson regarding potential discipline for Watson due to a possible violation of the NFL’s Code of Conduct policy.”
- Cleveland Browns and American Red Cross to host annual blood drive (WKYC) “In a partnership between the Browns and the American Red Cross Northern Ohio Region, on Saturday July 30, donors can give blood at 12 locations spanning Cuyahoga, Erie, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne counties. “
- Proposed Trade Gets Browns DL Help With Former First-Rounder (heavy.com) “The Cleveland Browns don’t emphasize stuffing the run among their defensive tackles. And they’re prepared to go into the season with the game’s worst group of interior defenders.”
- Browns Cash Spending By Position: Quarterbacks (Orange And Brown Report) “We now have two years of evidence for how Andrew Berry likes to construct his Cleveland Browns roster, from each position room on the 53-man roster but also the 16 players that are on the practice squad.”
- Do The Browns Have A DT Problem? (YouTube) Quincy Carrier investigates the depth of the talent pool along the interior of the Browns’ defensive line.
NFL:
- Bengals Jessie Bates won’t report to camp; Watson’s contract’s indirect impact (Browns Wire) “The contract they gave QB Deshaun Watson was fully guaranteed which puts pressure on teams like the Bengals to guarantee a big chunk of Burrow’s contract.”
- Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi Addresses Mason Rudolph Fight (Sports Illustrated) “He reached out when I signed. That’s just water under the bridge. That was years ago. I don’t have any hard feelings, I don’t think he has any hard feelings. I feel as men in this sport, I feel like sometimes we act out of emotion. I was defending my teammate. We reached out, we talked to each other. That was over the day it happened, for my at least.”
- Former Browns Cornerback Announces Retirement (Yardbarker) “A former Cleveland Browns’ draft pick has announced his retirement from the National Football League.”
- Sam Darnold on competition with Baker Mayfield: ‘We’re both the starting quarterback for this team right now’ (CBS) “It’s always fun to compete and to be able to have someone to compete with. At the same time, in our eyes, we’re both the starting quarterback for this team right now, and that’s how we’re going to view it,” Darnold said in his first time speaking with the media since the Mayfield trade occurred.”
- Kyler Murray ‘Homework’ Clause in His Contract Leads to Memes, Mocking, Amazement (Sports Illustrated) “Player shall receive no credit for Independent Study for any period during which Player does not personally study that provided material in good faith.”
