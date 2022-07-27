Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 1 - Welcome to 2022

On Wednesday, Day 1 of Cleveland Browns training camp kicked off in anticipation of the 2022 season. As we do every year, we will compile a summary of what happened before, during, and after each practice, based on notes from the local media and the team.

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 1 (7/27/22)

1. Uncertainty Remains: There seemed to be a general assumption that the team would know more about DeShaun Watson’s potential suspension prior to training camp, but it is Day 1 and a decision has not been released yet. Even if he is suspended, though, Watson would be able to participate in training camp. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that both Watson and Jacoby Brissett — who would start in the event of a suspension — will receive a ton of reps.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he doesn’t have much info on QB Deshaun Watson — we have a plan and as more info becomes available, we can change the plan. Stefanski added Watson and Jacoby Brissett will both get a ton of reps, but Stefanski wouldn’t break down snap % details. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) July 27, 2022

2. The Media Awaits Too: Although training camp is officially underway in Berea today, the first day for fans will be Saturday, July 30. Plenty of local and national media were in attendance, especially eager to hear about any potential quarterback news. The weather was an overcast 76 degrees in the picture below, but the forecast called for potential rain in the late-afternoon, so practice was moved indoors.

3. Sidelined Today: Players not practicing on Day 1 of camp include CB Denzel Ward (foot) and RT Jack Conklin (knee), as both were placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. DT Sheldon Day (back) and LB Anthony Walker (groin) are on the active/non-football injury list. Stefanski said that Ward should start practicing in a couple weeks, and he expects Conklin to practice “at some point” during camp after coming off surgery in December to repair his torn patellar tendon.

5. Chubb & Hunt Together: Is it too early to get excited over a formation in training camp — or rather, the personnel involved in the formation? As you can see here, both RB Nick Chubb and RB Kareem Hunt were lined up in the backfield at the same time here:

Browns using a formation with Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb in the same backfield as Kevin Stefanski looks on. #Browns pic.twitter.com/6S5WiYCVWU — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) July 27, 2022

6. He’s Got the Distance: These certainly aren’t official measurements, but K Cade York appeared to be hitting well from long range, even though it was indoors:

As we walked into the building, Cade York nailed two FGs into the smaller goal post at the facility.



One looked like it was 60+. #Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) July 27, 2022

7. Back to Receiver? Earlier this offseason, Browns scout Max Paulus said that Demetric Felton would be in the running back room moving forward. However, on Day 1 of training camp, he was right back at the receiver position.

8. Brownies: Before practice, Stefanski praised third-string QB Josh Dobbs for the “unbelieveable job” he’s done with the team so far. ... The first practice was just a very light walkthrough, with no offense vs. defense. ... CB Greg Newsome expects to be the team’s nickelback this year, with CB Greedy Williams battling CB Martin Emerson for the other outside cornerback spot.

11. Next Up: The Browns will practice on Thursday at 2:00 PM ET. The first practice open to fans is on Saturday.

Some self-promotion: I often do walking tours showing of Downtown Cleveland, Cleveland, or other communities in general. In August, I plan on doing another video feature on Browns training camp, showing the surroundings and festivities of camp. If you’d like to support my hobby, I am getting close to 500 subscribers on YouTube and would always love to keep growing: