Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/28/22)

- Kevin Stefanski gives Deshaun Watson the 1st-team reps on Day 1; not sweating looming suspension (cleveland.com) “As usual, Stefanski doesn’t sweat the stuff he can’t control. When a reporter noted that the uncertainty has him anxious, Stefanski said, “If you’re anxious, I can’t help you. We just deal with it. That’s our mentality. We’re going to deal with July 27, and then we get to tomorrow, we’ll deal with tomorrow. That’s kind of how we operate.”
- 3 Cleveland Browns who won’t live up to fan expectations (Dawg Pound Daily) “Before I dive into the three players who won’t live up to fan expectations, let me just state, for the record, that in no way do I want these predictions to happy.”
- Browns’ Top 10 plays of all time NFL Throwback (nfl.com) “Watch the 10 greatest plays in the history of the Cleveland Browns.”
- Snub by Pro Football Focus motivating Browns cornerback Greg Newsome (The News-Herald, Willoughby via Yahoo) “I love stuff like that,” Newsome said before practice. “I love negative things on social media about me and things like that. I think it’s just gonna motivate me. I’m one of those people that when I see that stuff, I don’t get mad. I get motivated. Obviously, we’re not on there. We’re not doing something right yet, so we’ll get there this season.”
- Denzel Ward on PUP, without brace or wrap (Fantasy Pros) “Ward is an extremely valuable piece to Cleveland’s defense, getting three interceptions and 10 pass deflections last season.”
- Mayfield doesn’t want to see his Browns jersey on fans in Carolina (Browns Wire) “As Cleveland moves on, fans of the team over the last few years have made different decisions. Some Browns fans came along from Norman, Oklahoma and would “Ride with 6” no matter where he goes.”
- ‘100% committed’: The 10-year saga of the Haslam ownership of the Cleveland Browns (WKYC) “Fresh off of their biggest gamble, it’s still fair to ask one question: Can the Browns win the Super Bowl with Jimmy and Dee Haslam as owners? In the meantime, here is a look back at their time in Cleveland, which many of us first found out about thanks to an early morning text message.”
- 3 Browns Players Who Could Rise Up The Depth Chart In Camp (Browns Nation) “He has had flashes of greatness and was highly touted coming out of LSU. But he has yet to put it all together. If he can stay healthy and consistent this training camp, he should find himself playing many more snaps this season.”
- Browns Cash Spending By Position: Running Backs/Fullbacks (Orange And Brown Report) “In this series, we are going to look at how much money the Browns are allocating to each position room on their roster as well as the splits between starters and depth.”
- Will Grant Delpit Elevate The Browns’ Defense? (YouTube) Quincy Carrier zeroes in on the player who might be the real x-factor for the Browns’ defense.
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/28/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
