Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/29/22)

- John Johnson III says Browns’ vibe is ‘way better’ this year (cleveland.com) “The safety was one of the first players to bring up what became a familiar refrain in exit interview media availabilities: Something chemistry-wise — especially between the offense and defense — simply felt off.”
- WATCH: Three is the magic number for John Johnson III and other Browns safeties (Columbus Dispatch) “Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson III discusses defensive coordinator Joe Woods three safety scheme and the defensive backfield.”
- Data: Watson has been elite as a dropback passer (Browns Wire) “As seen above, Watson was tied for the third best performance in pure dropback situations since 2019. Patrick Mahomes stands alone while the now-retired Drew Brees was slightly better.”
- Cooper catches on with Browns, quickly connects with Watson (msn) “The unpredictable situation is hardly ideal for Cooper. But the 28-year-old can’t worry about what may or may not happen. Whether Watson is Cleveland’s starter or it falls to backup Jacoby Brissett, Cooper has to be ready to perform.”
- Amari Cooper on Deshaun Watson: ‘I Call Him The Magician’ (Sports Illustrated) “Cooper is coming off a season with 865 receiving yards in 14 starts, a down season to his standards. Cooper missed a couple of games due to COVID-19 and eventually broke away from the Dallas Cowboys via trade.”
- Deshaun Watson? Jacoby Brissett? Amari Cooper isn’t worrying about who will be Browns QB (Canton Repository) “This isn’t my first year in the league or my first year playing football, I’ve had the opportunity to play with a lot of different quarterbacks. I think I’ve played with most types. I’ve played with guys who’ve released the ball fast,”
- Browns: Martin Emerson could be Week 1 starter at cornerback (Dawg Pound Daily) “Cleveland selected Greg Newsome II in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and they already had Pro Bowler Denzel Ward as well. You add in fourth-year player Greedy Williams and third-year player A.J. Green and coming into training camp and the room seems full.”
- Josh Rosen hoping to ‘apply what I’ve learned’ in next NFL opportunity with Browns (clevelandbrowns.com) “I’m very excited,” Rosen said. “This is a really good football team with some awesome, smart coaches. I’ve just been living in the facility trying to catch up, run the offense and figure out my role.”
- Cleveland Browns single-game tickets now available — How to get yours (Fox 8) “single-game tickets are available to purchase for preseason and regular season games here.”
- Are the Cleveland Browns a playoff team without Deshaun Watson? +Reactions to Day 1 of Training Camp (WKYC) “Day 1 of training camp for the Cleveland Browns is officially in the books and Deshaun Watson practiced with his teammates while awaiting a potential punishment.”
- Report: Russell Wilson Rejected Browns’ ‘Pitch’ Before Broncos Trade (Yardbarker) “The spurned Browns, meanwhile, stutter-stepped at the position before pulling off a largely controversial acquisition of former Pro Bowl signal-caller Deshaun Watson, who’s facing NFL suspension following two-dozen accusations of sexual misconduct during his time with the Texans.”
- Browns’ David Bell: Won’t get more competition (CBS) “The organization views Bell as more advanced than other first-year players and feels he can pick up to playbook once he’s medically cleared, but Bell will miss out on some valuable reps in camp.”
- Is the Browns Oline Still Elite? (YouTube) Quincy Carrier asks some good questions about a position group that is thought to be very secure but might have problems.
NFL:
- Lamar Jackson says he’s hopeful on deal with Baltimore Ravens but talks will have ‘cutoff’ (ESPN) “Will a deal happen before the Sept. 11 opener against the New York Jets? “I said there is going to be a cutoff [in talks],” Jackson responded. “So, hopefully.”
- Baker Mayfield slightly off in first practice with Carolina (Dawg Pound Daily) “Baker Mayfield has gone deep a few times. Been just off.”
- Kyler Murray rips criticism of homework clause in new contract; Buccaneers’ Ryan Jensen carted off field: NFL news roundup (cleveland.com) “I’m not one of those guys that’s going to sit there and kill myself watching film. I don’t sit there for 24 hours and break down this team and that team and watch every game because, in my head, I see so much,” Murray told Shpigel.”
- Former Browns QB Brock Osweiler has a new job (Browns Wire) “Osweiler had a brief but very interesting stint with the Browns in 2017. Cleveland traded a fourth-round pick in that 2017 NFL draft to the Houston Texans in order to help the Texans unload Osweiler.”
- Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Rips New Browns WR Amari Cooper (heavy.com) “A little more than two months after Dallas shipped Cooper to Cleveland for the moderate price of a fifth-round draft pick and a sixth-round swap, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram recounted some inflammatory words Jones had uttered, which were directed at the four-time Pro Bowl wideout.”
- Kitchens looks forward to chipping in this season (The Big Spur) “On May 18, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer brought in former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens to his staff as a senior football analyst.”
- NFL training camp updates 2022: Ric Flair visits Tennessee Titans practice; Lamar Jackson, DeVante Parker impress (ESPN) “WWE is hosting SummerSlam on Saturday, and on Sunday, pro wrestling legend Ric “The Nature Boy” Flair will perform in the ring for the last time on an independent show.”
- 3 Centers Buccaneers Can Sign After Ryan Jensen Injury (TDN) “Tretter was two years into a three-year, $32.5 million contract extension he signed with the Browns in 2019. A nine-year veteran that originally entered the league with the Green Bay Packers via the 2013 NFL Draft (No. 122 overall selection in the fourth round), Tretter has been patiently waiting for his next opportunity.”
