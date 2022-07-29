Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 3 - Offense vs. Defense

Here is Friday’s practice report for the Browns from Berea:

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 3 (7/29/22)

1. Health Update: The Browns dodged a bullet when it comes to the knee of WR Anthony Schwartz. Prior to practice, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Schwartz is day-to-day with a knee strain, meaning it shouldn’t be anything serious.

2. Ramping Things Up: After the team had light practices on the first two days, there were some offense vs. defense drills on Day 3, as the team was in shells. QB Deshaun Watson received the majority of the snaps with the first-team offense, as opposed to there being a time share with QB Jacoby Brissett. Could we be seeing the team go with the early mentality of giving Watson all the starting reps until they hear otherwise?

3. The Forgotten Receiver: One of the Browns’ other new weapons this year is WR Jakeem Grant. Although he was signed to be the team’s new return man, his skill set could be incorporated on offense. Asked about using Grant on offense, Stefanski said, “He is an electric player. He is fast. Certainly, somebody who we would love to use as we get into the regular season.” Here is a completion from Watson to Grant during 7-on-7 drills:

#Browns Deshaun Watson in 7-on-7s on Day 3 of training camp today pic.twitter.com/TdQDcIzmlc — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 29, 2022

4. Working Njoku in the Red Zone: We can only hope that TE David Njoku will be a key red zone weapon for Cleveland this year. This play is just a simple dumpoff throw for a touchdown in 7-on-7 drills, as Njoku scoots in after LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah appears to slip:

Deshaun Watson to David Njoku for the TD. #Browns pic.twitter.com/HafXXjxE1D — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) July 29, 2022

5. First Pick of Camp: The first interception of camp went to CB A.J. Green, who picked off QB Jacoby Brissett.

#Browns A.J. Green picks Jacoby Brissett at practice today. pic.twitter.com/EPm6UDu1Iz — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 29, 2022

6. Drill of the Day: Here is a clip of LT Jedrick Wills and LG Joel Bitonio in their stance, presumably how they’d look in a goal line or under center formation, and then hitting the pads. The new guardian caps are also on display here.

7. Brownies: The Browns claimed S Jovante Moffatt off waivers from the Jets. ... CB Greg Newsome had a nice pass breakup. ... The defense is doing an “Alpha Dog” competition among themselves. ... Below is a nice, lengthy interview between Josina Anderson and RB Nick Chubb.

Full convo w/ #Browns RB1 Nick Chubb. We spoke to Chubb about the offense under both Deshaun Watson & Jacoby Brissett, does it have room for 'the big trio' with Hunt & Johnson, striving for 2000+y and my tips for squatting 610 pounds. Man of few words, but a loud game. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/v4rnTStCWN — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 29, 2022

8. Next Up: The Browns will practice on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. It is the first practice open to fans.