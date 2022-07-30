Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/30/22)

- More bite, less bark: Browns defense sharpens attack skills with Alpha Dawg competition (Beacon Journal) - There might not be an oversized chain or trophy involved in the new Alpha Dawg competition among Browns defenders. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods is remaining mum for now, although he acknowledged, “There may be a prize. A couple of them.”
- Ruling on Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s likely suspension could come early next week (cleveland.com) - NFL Disciplinary Officer Sue L. Robinson’s ruling on Deshaun Watson’s likely suspension could come early next week, league sources told cleveland.com. However, the sources qualified that by saying it’s entirely up to Robinson, and she will issue her written decision when she’s ready and not on the NFL’s timetable.
- Deshaun Watson takes all starting reps, as offense and defense square off for first time (Browns Zone) - After two light days with the offense and defense working separately, the Browns held competitive seven-on-seven periods and 11-on-11 installations. Quarterback Deshaun Watson took all the snaps with the first-team offense, and Jacoby Brissett followed with the second team. Watson’s first pass in seven-on-sevens was to receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones in the flat. He also connected with Amari Cooper and Demetric Felton. In the red zone, Watson threw short touchdowns to tight end David Njoku and running back Nick Chubb.
- Anthony Schwartz injury update is positive one day later (Browns Wire) - The Cleveland Browns can seemingly breathe a sigh of relief as WR Anthony Schwartz did not have a serious injury on Thursday. Schwartz went down with a non-contact injury during practice and was holding his knee as he walked off gingerly with medical staff. Friday morning, during the walkthrough, Schwartz was present with just a wrap around his knee. HC Kevin Stefanski discussed the injury to start his press conference.
- Browns claim S Jovante Moffatt (clevelandbrowns.com) - Moffatt spent the last two seasons with the Browns after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
NFL:
- Philadelphia Eagles’ Gardner Minshew spent offseason in old prison bus, focused on ‘Super Bowl or bust’ (ESPN) - Trainer Anthony Tumbarello didn’t know if Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew was serious at first when he told Tumbarello he wanted to live in a bus outside of Tumbarello’s gym in Bonita Springs, Florida, this offseason. But sure enough, on Feb. 20 following a few weeks of cross-country travel, Tumbarello said he heard the “beep, beep, beep” sound coming from the back of the industrial building where his gym is as Minshew pulled the beast into a spot near the garage. And there it remained for the better part of five months before Minshew reported to training camp this week, where he’ll look to build on a successful first year in Philadelphia.
- Center of attention: Bucs’ Robert Hainsey steps in for Ryan Jensen (Tampa Bay Times) - The third-round pick from Notre Dame has made the transition from tackle, He is smart, tough and looking to honor Jensen with a little nastiness.
- Ravens OC Greg Roman: This training camp is best I’ve ‘ever seen’ Lamar Jackson throw (NFL.com) - This is a Lamar Jackson story, but it’s not about his contract. No, this time around, it’s about Jackson’s arm — specifically, it’s about potential improvements Jackson has made coming into training camp. His offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, believes it could open the door to a whole new world for Baltimore.
- Commanders camp notes: Chase Young to miss Week 1 (The Washington Post) - Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young will miss the season opener and possibly longer, Coach Ron Rivera said Friday after training camp practice.
