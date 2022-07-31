Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/31/22)

- ‘He has his own voice’: Browns’ Myles Garrett aims at leading along with Defensive Player of the Year (Beacon Journal) - Myles Garrett set the Browns’ single-season sack record a year ago. So, for an encore, the All-Pro defensive end is taking aim at something else that has eluded him thus far in his career. “Get some more [Defensive Player of the Year] votes,” Garrett said on the opening day of Browns training camp.
- How Browns tight end David Njoku learned to stop worrying and love blocking (cleveland.com) - During a team drill on Saturday at Browns practice, tight end David Njoku lined up on the right side of the line and, after the snap, started to block. Then he released and quarterback Deshaun Watson tossed him a screen and Njoku took off down the field. Njoku loves to block. He actually seemed more eager to talk about blocking in a press conference following the team’s walkthrough on Saturday.
- Deshaun Watson hears cheers, spends time after practice with fans (Browns Zone) - Deshaun Watson’s first appearance in front of a crowd of Browns fans started with subdued cheers and a wave. It ended with him spending a lot of time with them. He signed dozens of autographs, posed for pictures, played rock paper scissors with one kid and even gave away his cleats after signing them.
- The Browns’ other big decision, besides the Deshaun Watson trade (Terry Pluto) - The day after the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, they signed Jacoby Brissett as the backup quarterback. When those moves were announced March 18-19, it seems the Browns knew Watson was likely facing a significant suspension. They traded veteran backup QB Case Keenum to Buffalo for a seventh-round pick, then added Brissett. But actually, the Browns had settled on Brissett even if they stayed with Baker Mayfield.
NFL:
- It’s Baker Mayfield vs. Sam Darnold at Panthers training camp. Is Matt Corral a factor? (The Charlotte Observer) - Carolina Panthers quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold again shared first first-team reps at Carolina’s fourth training camp practice. Surprisingly, backup quarterbacks Matt Corral and P.J. Walker are co-winners. Walker led his unit to the offense’s lone touchdown during a red-zone session by connecting with undrafted free agent Ra’Shaun Henry on a 20-yard post-corner route. Players and fans erupted in celebration for the highlight play.
- Wiser and healthier, Ravens’ Odafe Oweh enters second season looking to dominate: ‘That’s the vision he has for himself’ (The Baltimore Sun) - Around this time a year ago, Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh felt the jitters. As a rookie in his first NFL training camp, the first-round draft pick wanted to make a good impression, forcing himself to make every play. After getting 15 games of experience and having offseason shoulder surgery, he enters his second season wiser — and healthier. In fact, Oweh and new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald are confident that the former Penn State standout can have a dominant year.
- Mason Rudolph not backing down in Steelers’ quarterback derby (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) - Mason Rudolph was the forgotten man in this quarterback derby — and for good reason. The Steelers certainly didn’t act like he was their quarterback of the future following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger.
- Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Mixon, Zac Taylor harbor no consternation about ending of Super Bowl LVI (ESPN) - Any consternation about how Super Bowl LVI ended is water under the bridge for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon and coach Zac Taylor. Mixon, who was not on the field for the team’s final offensive drive in the 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, including a third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 situation, told reporters on Friday that he should have pushed harder to get on the field. On Saturday, Taylor said he’s discussed the issue with Mixon and has no qualms about how Mixon expressed himself about the situation.
