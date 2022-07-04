- Taking a closer look at the NFL’s case against Deshaun Watson (Pro Football Talk) “It’s one thing to repeatedly insist on a suspension of at least one year. It’s another to have the evidence that, when combined with the Personal Conduct Policy, will justify that kind of a punishment.”
- Former coach speaks on Deshaun Watson work ethic in Houston (Dawg Pound Daily) “As for the record, quarterback wins being used as the lone stat to judge a player is ridiculous.”
- Prove It Series: How David Njoku Lives Up To His Payday (Orange And Brown Report) “After a 2020 season where Njoku was steady and efficient on limited targets, Njoku then fired Rosenhaus, re-hired his old agent, and instructed them to work on a deal to stay in Cleveland long-term.”
- Can Jadeveon Clowney Have A Career Year In 2022? (Browns Nation) “After flirting with offers from other teams this offseason, he agreed to stay in The Land by signing a new contract.”
- PFF Says “Browns Have The Best Roster In The AFC North (YouTube) Quincy Carrier reacts to a recent analysis from Pro Football Focus showing Cleveland atop the division in terms of overall roster talent.
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/4/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
