Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/5/22)

- Skip Bayless: Browns Should ‘Make Peace’ With Baker Mayfield (The Spun) “Now, the Browns are awaiting a decision from the NFL regarding a potential punishment for Watson. Word on the street is it could be a significant suspension, although those rumors are unconfirmed.”
- Panthers called ‘a terrible place’ for Browns QB Baker Mayfield (Panthers Wire) “Co-host Randy Mueller—former NFL general manager of the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins—promptly agreed with Sando’s sentiment, adding that Carolina is “a terrible place” for Mayfield. And if we’re being frank, it really isn’t that optimal.”
- How high could Carolina Panthers’ ceiling become with Baker Mayfield? (Cat Crave) “If the Panthers got to eight wins, that might be enough for a wildcard berth. The NFC is not particularly strong or deep, so achieving this objective could be the catalyst behind Rhule getting another year.”
- 9 players count for over $18 million dead cap space for Browns (Browns Wire) “Going into 2022, almost $19 million of the team’s salary cap space is taken up with dead money paid out to nine players. Of those nine players, two are still on the team’s roster, two were traded and the other five were released”
- Cleveland Browns: Explaining everything about ‘Bottlegate’ (Dawg Pound Daily) “Cleveland fans have a history of throwing objects on the field. In 1989, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Sam Wyche called out Bengals fans for throwing snowballs on the field by saying, “You don’t live in Cleveland! You live in Cincinnati!”
- An ex-Cleveland Browns player stood out in the USFL title game and deserves a 2nd chance (Factory Of Sadness) “In 10 games for the Stallions, he had 52 tackles, and three sacks, and was one of the better coverage linebackers not just on the team but in the league this year.”
- Hall of Famer Dan Fouts talks old Cleveland rival Brian Sipe, favorite current quarterback (The Repository) “I know Brian pretty well,” Fouts said. “He lived in San Diego. We played golf together. I admired him.”
- Deshaun Watson case updates: Locked On Cleveland Browns (WKYC) “Garrett Bush of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show and Jeff Lloyd of the Locked On Browns podcast discuss the latest Cleveland Browns news, rumors and analysis.”
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/5/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
