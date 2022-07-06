- One Baker Mayfield Trade Suitor ’Never Really Been That Interested,’ per Report (Sports Illustrated) “In fact, the team seemed to never really be interested in the former Oklahoma standout in the first place, he says.”
- Garafolo: ‘Hope is’ that Watson resolution will be reached by training camp (Yahoo) “NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that the ‘hope is’ that a resolution on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s availability will be reached by training camp.”
- Browns’ Marcus Santos-Silva talks transitioning from college basketball to trying to make team’s 53-man roster (CBS) “Santos-Silva played college basketball at Texas Tech and VCU before signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Browns in May.”
- 4 Cleveland Browns long shots who have never gotten a chance (Dawg Pound Daily) “The Josh Gordon Memorial Second Chance Award should be established for undeserving players who get extra chances to make the Browns.”
- Andrew Berry draft review: Jordan Elliott could start, could fight to make team (Browns Wire) “For Berry, returning to the Browns was a chance to make his name outside of that of Sashi Brown.”
- The Browns 14 Uncuttable Defensive & Special Teams Players (Orange And Brown Report) “Not surprisingly, this list is dominated by players along the Browns’ front five, including two players who just received contract extensions.”
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/6/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
