- Cleveland Browns trade Baker Mayfield to Carolina Panthers for 2024 conditional NFL draft pick (ESPN) “The Panthers will pay $4.85 million of Mayfield’s salary, while the Browns will pay $10.5 million, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.”
- Browns vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 1 a Baker Mayfield revenge game on the NFL schedule (Times Reporter) “Twitter users were particularly excited about the potential matchup.”
- Why the Cleveland Browns had to trade for Deshaun Watson: Locked On Browns (WKYC) “In an NFL offseason with star-studded players switching teams, the Browns acquisition of former Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson might have been the biggest one.”
- Broncos Should Trade for 24-Year-Old Browns Starting CB (heavy.com) “Other than Patrick Surtain II, the Denver Broncos don’t have a long-term solution at cornerback.”
- Browns Finally Trade Baker Mayfield (YouTube) Quincy Carrier reacts on a LIVE stream to the news of the Browns trading Baker Mayfield on Wednesday
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/7/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
