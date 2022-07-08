- Report Includes Details Involving Watson Accuser’s Son (Sports Illustrated) “The son stated that his mother was complimentary of Watson in their conversations after the massage initially.”
- Report: Lack of trust, a missed meeting and immaturity soured Mayfield, Stefanski relationship (Browns Wire) “The problem between Mayfield and Kevin Stefanski seemed to bubble under the surface last season with glimpses popping up in different ways.”
- Cleveland Browns great Clay Matthews Jr. named Hall of Fame semifinalist (19 News) “Matthews Jr. played 16 seasons for the Browns, making 4 Pro Bowls.”
- Time for Browns to be serious about adding another quarterback – Terry Pluto (cleveland.com) “An NFL source told me not to assume Robinson (and a possible appeal heard by the league) will come down with a final decision even by the start of training camp in late July.”
- Matt Maiocco breaks down likelihood of Jimmy Garoppolo being traded to Cleveland Browns (KNBR) “The 49ers expected him to be moved by now, but blamed Garoppolo’s decision and timing of surgery for putting a halt on those talks.”
- Browns’ Quarterbacks Have Been Pitiful Over the Years (Yardbarker) “Kevin Hogan basically showed everyone that a backup QB is a backup for a reason.”
- Official Baker Mayfield Traded To Carolina (YouTube) Quincy Carrier extrapolates further on the recent trade of the Browns’ former quarterback.
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/8/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
