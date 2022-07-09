Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/9/22)

- Is this the last ride for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt together? (cleveland.com) - If this is the last ride for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt together, it could go out with a bang. There were some tantalizing sights during the practices open to media in the offseason program and the two backs could have some fun this season terrorizing defensive players trying to figure out who exactly has the football
- Questions to ponder while awaiting final ruling on Deshaun Watson’s case (Beacon Journal) - The conclusion of Deshaun Watson’s disciplinary hearing last week merely brought an intermission to the process. There’s still a ways to go to a full resolution, at least in terms of the on-the-field part of the story. What follows isn’t so much speculation as it is a bit of thinking out loud. Specifically, it’s thinking about some of the questions, both directly involving the decision and indirectly off of it, which can arise.
- Browns Breakdowns: What David Bell brings at WR (clevelandbrowns.com) - Bell’s best trait is catching the football, which the Browns believe will give him plenty of value to the offense as a rookie.
- How the 49ers’ Jimmy G situation could end (Bleacher Report) - After the Cleveland Browns traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers Wednesday, many have wondered how that deal impacts Jimmy Garoppolo’s 2022 season outlook. In the coming days or weeks, the 49ers should reach out to the Browns. If the league suspends Deshaun Watson for several games or perhaps the entire 2022 season, Jacoby Brissett would be in line to start under center.
NFL:
- Jake Delhomme can’t wait to see Baker Mayfield compete (panthers.com) - Jake Delhomme is like many people watching the Panthers right now. He’s not exactly sure how this is all going to work out, but he’s excited to see the work. While Delhomme was enthusiastic about the addition of quarterback Baker Mayfield in a trade with the Browns Wednesday (especially at the price), he also genuinely believes the improvements the team made this offseason would have helped Sam Darnold too, so he’s eager to see the competition shake out.
- Baker Mayfield’s trade to Carolina Panthers can be missing link to playoff berth (Charlotte Observer) - Quarterback Baker Mayfield being traded to the Panthers — the rumor that finally became reality on Wednesday — may not work. It might fail miserably. But it’s sure worth a try, especially given the relatively small price the Panthers paid for what is a one-year rental at the NFL’s most important position. It even has a chance of being the move that pushes Carolina to a playoff berth, if the new offensive line is as good as advertised and the defense plays as well as it should.
- Mark Davis hits home run with hiring of Raiders team president (Las Vegas Review-Journal) - In one sense, Mark Davis is evolving as an NFL owner, having gone outside the Raiders’ organization twice in the last seven months to fill two major football positions. But he also continues to follow in the footsteps of his late father Al, blazing trails that no other franchise has walked.
- Why the NFL wide receiver bubble may not burst—or at least not anytime soon (The Ringer) - As Terry McLaurin’s new deal shows, big contracts for NFL wideouts aren’t going away, even with the constant influx of new, young talent. And that’s largely due to the league’s offensive—and defensive—evolution.
