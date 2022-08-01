Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/1/22)

- Ruling in Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s disciplinary case expected Monday, sources say (ESPN) “The NFLPA already made it clear it won’t appeal in a statement Sunday night. “In advance of Judge Robinson’s decision, we wanted to reiterate the facts of this proceeding,’’ the union said in a statement.”
- Veteran Pass-Catcher Eyeing Signing With Browns Amid Injuries (heavy.com) “The Browns lost undrafted rookie pass-catcher Isaiah Weston to what appears to be a serious knee injury during practice on July 29 and speedster Anthony Schwartz is also on the shelf with knee issue.”
- Jadeveon Clowney Has Message For Ex-Teammate Baker Mayfield (The Spun) “The former No. 1 overall pick recorded nine sacks, two forced fumbles, and 32 pressures in 14 games last season. He’ll have an opportunity to notch his first career double-digit sack campaign when playing alongside Myles Garrett in 2022.”
- Taven Bryan already loves Cleveland Browns fans and finds Northeast Ohio weather appealing (Akron Beacon Journal) “He started talking about the D-line, gaps, scheme, all kinds of stuff — like he’s a 30-year coach or something — but that’s like everybody here. It’s pretty cool how in depth they are with the Browns,” Bryan told the Beacon Journal on Wednesday before the first full-squad practice of training camp.”
- 5 best Cleveland Browns cap moves of the 2022 offseason (Dawg Pound Daily) “The Cleveland Browns are serious about winning it all this season, which is reflected in several moves designed to take advantage of the salary cap rules — of which five of the best ones are identified here.”
- Kevin Stefanski impressed with Amari Cooper early in Browns camp, will run his preferred types of routes (CBS) “The Browns are giving Cooper the chance to be one of the elite receivers in the game again, as head coach Kevin Stefanski wants to pick his brain and decipher the routes he wants to run.”
- Why The Browns’ Defense Vs Mobile QB’s Is A Concern With G. Bush (Youtube) Quincy Carrier and Garrett Bush look hard at how the Browns defend against quarterbacks that can run.
NFL:
- Baker Mayfield has second straight practice with a turnover, but Panthers fans remain intrigued (cleveland.com) “According to Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer, in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, Mayfield went a combined 7-of-18 with one touchdown and an interception.”
