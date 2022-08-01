Browns activate RT Jack Conklin

The Cleveland Browns welcomed right tackle Jack Conklin back to the practice field on Monday.

Conklin had missed the opening days of training camp after being placed on the active/physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list as he finished up his recovery from a torn patella tendon in his knee suffered during the November 28 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Conklin underwent surgery to repair the damage in December and his ability to make it back so early in camp is a positive sign for what is a pretty significant injury.

In other roster news, the Browns waived wide receiver Isaiah Weston with an injury designation. Weston suffered a knee injury during practice on Saturday, so that is a tough break for him.

With an opening at wide receiver, Cleveland signed wide receiver Derrick Dillon, who was an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2020. Dillon spent portions of the 2020 and 2021 seasons on the practice squad of the New York Giants before playing this past spring with the Tampa Bay Bandits of the USFL.

Former @USFLBandits WR Derrick Dillon is signing with the Cleveland Browns. pic.twitter.com/X3ckNwzgjs — USFL (@USFL) August 1, 2022

With the Bandits, Dillon had 28 receptions for a team-high 386 yards and also led the team with four touchdown receptions.

Learn a bit more about Dillon in this mini-profile at Big Blue View.