Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 5 - Little Bit of News

Here is Monday’s practice report for the Browns from Berea:

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 5 (8/1/22)

1. Kicking Off August With News: Earlier in the day, the news broke that Deshaun Watson will be suspended for at least the first six games of the regular season. The NFL will have three days to appeal, though, so we’re still in a bit of a waiting game regarding the finality of his suspension length. That news dominated most of the Browns news today, overshadowing the Browns’ return to training camp after having the day off on Sunday. Fans were in attendance for the second time this year.

2. Conklin Takes a Step Forward: The loss of RT Jack Conklin was a big one down the stretch in 2021, but he took a big step forward today when the team activated him off the physically unable to perform list. He did some individual work today, and should start to work his way toward participating in team drills.

3. York Stays Hot: Per Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 the Fan, K Cade York was 6-of-6 on field goals from 46, 34, 37, 40, 42, and 51 yards. That first field goal was a simulated fire drill, where the kicker rushes onto the field as time is winding down, and he connected right down the middle.

Simulated fire drill field goal. Cade York hustles on and is right down the middle from 46. People in the bleachers are openly weeping. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 1, 2022

4. Michael Woods Getting Involved: WR Michael Woods got some heads turning after the clip I shared from Saturday’s practice, and he continued to be involved in today’s practice:

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson, on the day he’s suspended six games, still takes 1st reps and throws this red zone TD pass to rookie Michael Woods II pic.twitter.com/yCTK6i4QBp — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 1, 2022

Now, if only QB Jacoby Brissett could do a better job connecting with him...

Mike Woods had a really good day today. Got open on the last play in the end zone, but Brissett missed him. #Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) August 1, 2022

5. Cooper Survives Ankle Scare: Despite the quarterback news today, QB Deshaun Watson still took the majority of first-team reps. That included him finding WR Amari Cooper on this touchdown pass in the red zone:

Play of the day: A beautiful throw from Deshaun Watson to Amari Cooper for the TD. #Browns pic.twitter.com/0E96fOoJaD — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) August 1, 2022

After catching a pass a little later, though, Cooper had his right ankle being looked at. He ended up walking it off and staying on the sidelines, so he appears to be OK.

Trainers work on Amari Cooper’s right ankle after he caught a pass. He is still on the practice field but he us holding his helmet and might be done for the day. #Browns pic.twitter.com/9RiGJhiH3G — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) August 1, 2022

6. Greedy With the Breakup: Earlier in practice, when Watson tried to target Cooper down the right sideline in 7-on-7 drills, CB Greedy Williams did a good job staying to the inside and getting his head turned in time to knock this pass away:

Deshaun Watson deep to Amari Cooper, but broken up by Greedy Williams. #Browns pic.twitter.com/ELFasoVbIh — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) August 1, 2022

7. Haslams Greet Fans: Owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam were in Berea today, taking in practice and talking/signing autographs with fans. They also released a statement on the Watson ruling after practice concluded.

Jimmy and Dee Haslam both at today’s practice. Jimmy has been taking photos with/signing autographs for #Browns fans here pic.twitter.com/QdvWoOEpOf — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 1, 2022

8. Brownies: It was originally supposed to rain around 3:00 PM today, but as the day went along, the rain forecast disappeared. ... Congressman Tim Ryan attended today’s practice. ... WR Anthony Schwartz was doing some light individual work as he tries to return from a little knee injury. ... Former Browns LT Joe Thomas was giving free lessons to offensive linemen after practice. ... After practice, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he has a plan for dividing more practice reps between Watson and QB Jacoby Brissett at some point, but wouldn’t say when that will be. ... The following players did not practice today due to injury: WR David Bell (foot), DT Sheldon Day (back), WR Anthony Schwartz (knee), LB Anthony Walker Jr. (groin), CB Denzel Ward (foot), DE Stephen Weatherly (knee) and WR Javon Wims (illness). ... Today’s esteemed alumni guest at camp was Browns Legend Felix Wright. ... A total of 16 puppies have been adopted this year at the Browns Puppy Pound.

9. Next Up: The Browns’ next practice is Tuesday at 2:00 PM. It is scheduled to be the team’s first padded practice of the year. If you haven’t had a chance to watch yet, here was my Browns 2022 training camp tour from this past Saturday: