Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/10/22)

- Browns’ Jakeem Grant suffers Achilles injury in practice (Toronto Star) “Grant was carted off the field after getting hurt while battling cornerback A.J. Green during a one-on-one passing drill. Grant didn’t land awkwardly, but it quickly became obvious he was badly hurt.”
- Goodell: NFL appeal of Watson suspension ‘right thing to do’ (TSN) “The league has been seeking an indefinite suspension and fine for Watson, and felt Robinson’s six-game ban wasn’t enough. Goodell cited the collective bargaining agreement for empowering the league to seek further discipline.”
- Cleveland Browns’ defense giving itself ‘no excuses’ in 2022 after taking 2021 to jell (NFL.com) “You can never take for granted unity and familiarity with your teammates, with the system, with the playbook, whatever it is,” said linebacker Anthony Walker, who is embarking on his second season in Cleveland after being one of those new starters last year.”
- Browns rookie Perrion Winfrey focused on turning bark into bite thanks to meditation (cleveland.com) “It doesn’t get more memorable than this: “That is why I was born into being a dawg because my parents were already dawgs when I was conceived,” Winfrey said at the time. “That is why I play the game the way I play the game.”
- How Cleveland Browns Should Proceed with Kareem Hunt Following His Trade Request (Bleacher Report) “The good news for Browns fans is that Hunt returned to team drills Sunday. While he presumably still wants a new contract—in Cleveland or elsewhere—he doesn’t appear likely to hold out into the regular season.”
- A Browns interception means a free small curly or crinkle fries! (clevelandbrowns.com) “Everyone loves a good Browns interception, just like everyone loves curly fries and delicious crinkle fries, which is why Arby’s is here to help you celebrate.”
- Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t make the Cleveland Browns a Super Bowl contender, but Roquan Smith might (WKYC) “With what looks like a year long suspension on the horizon for Deshaun Watson is it a good idea for the Cleveland Browns to make a move for Jimmy Garoppolo?”
- 3 Teams Who Could Trade For Kareem Hunt (Browns Wire) “The 27-year-old has not received a contract extension and has decided to request a trade.”
- Nathan Zegura is excited, honored to replace Doug Dieken on Browns radio broadcasts (Crain’s Cleveland Business) “Starting with Friday night’s preseason opener against the Jaguars, he’ll replace the man who may have spent more time around the team than anyone in club history: Doug Dieken. It’s a tall task — and one Zegura takes seriously.”
- Trade Proposal Lands Browns Former 1st-Round QB to Replace Watson (heavy.com) “If both teams are willing to move in that direction — which there already exists reasonable evidence that they both, at the very least, could be — then the only question becomes what is the asking price to get a deal done?”
- Browns sign LB Jordan Kunaszyk after a tryout (Browns Wire) “Kunaszyk, 25, is entering his fourth NFL season. He spent the last two seasons playing for the Washington Football Team (now Commanders) after playing his rookie season with the Carolina Panthers.”
- Josh Rosen would love to change his rep as just a backup QB, but needs more reps to do that (Browns Zone With Scott Petrak) “The 25-year-old was coming off his best practice with the Browns on Saturday. He got to his third read to throw a touchdown in the left corner to undrafted rookie receiver Mike Harley Jr. and ended practice with a touchdown to undrafted rookie tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden.”
- Jakeem Grant Injury More Severe Than You Think (YouTube) Quincy Carrier discusses the unfortunate reality following Jakeem Grant’s achilles tear
NFL:
- Jets tackle Mekhi Becton ‘more than likely’ out for season: NFL news roundup (cleveland.com) “Becton only played one game last season as a dislocated kneecap and MCL injury ended his season. He had surgery on that knee, and the injury he suffered on Monday was on that same knee.”
- Cincinnati Bengals stadium gets new name (WKBN) “Bengals owner Mike Brown told CBS Sports that the decision was made to form an increasing revenue stream as the team hopes to build an indoor practice facility and manage the salary cap easier.”
- Panthers HC Matt Rhule: Baker Mayfield ‘definitely improving’ (Panthers Wire) “I think he’s definitely improving,” Rhule told Joseph Person of The Athletic. “I shouldn’t say ‘I think,’ he’s definitely improving. He gets more and more of a feel of what he can do at the line of scrimmage.
- Watch case Case Keenum prank teammates in hilarious undercover video (The Comeback) “To pull off the prank, Keenum put on a bucket hat and a pair of sunglasses to disguise himself and spoke in a fake accent so he would go unrecognized.”
- NFL owners approve sale of Broncos to group led by Rob Walton (The Lamar Ledger) “Hobson is president/co-CEO of Ariel Investments and chairwoman of Starbucks Corp., Rice is a former Secretary of State and Hamilton has won seven Formula One driving championships. It is unclear the percentage of equity each now owns with the Broncos or if they will be involved in day-to-day decisions.”
- NFL Power Rankings: Bills, Rams hold top two slots one month out from their Kickoff Game showdown (NFL.com) “Which sets the table for anarchy. This feels like the type of season where we might have another 2021 Bengals ... or three.”
