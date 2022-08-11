Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/11/22)

- Browns spark fascinating chess match with Peter Harvey over Deshaun Watson (PFT via Yahoo) “It left zero doubt about Cleveland’s plans, even though the team had no obligation to tell anyone what they intend to do. And it feels like an effort by the Browns to dare Harvey to act sooner than later, so that the Browns will be able to plan accordingly.”
- Browns guard Wyatt Teller has found a home in Cleveland (cleveland.com) “Teller was traded to the Browns right before the start of the 2019 season. He was in the hot tub in Buffalo getting ready to play a game for the Bills when GM Brandon Beane told him they needed to talk.”
- 3 Cleveland Browns players to watch in Preseason Week 1 (Dawg Pound Daily) “Depth is vital for any team in the NFL as injuries are bound to happen in such a violent sport. A lot of the starters are already set and likely won’t play this Friday, but those who play behind them could be called upon at any given moment, so these reps are important, especially against other NFL players.”
- Browns to play most of their starters in preseason opener vs. Jaguars (clevelandbrowns.com) “QB Deshaun Watson is scheduled to start the game at QB. The three-time Pro Bowler is set to make his Browns preseason debut after he was acquired in a trade with the Texans in March.”
- Cleveland Browns: The Case for A.J. Green in Contested Cornerback Battle (Orange And Brown Report) “Newsome is entering his sophomore season off of a dynamite rookie year where he left little question as to why he was taken in the first round when on the field.”
- Cleveland Browns place Jakeem Grant on IR after he tore Achilles in practice (WKYC) “Grant will miss the season, forcing the Browns to find another option to fix their lackluster return game. The 5-foot-6 Grant was signed as a free agent in the offseason to handle punt and kickoff returns.”
- Cleveland Browns’ Secondary is Key to Success in 2022 (NEO Sports Insiders) “The leader of the group is two-time Pro Bowler Denzel Ward. Widely regarded as one of the top CB in the league, Ward was rewarded with a 5-year, $100.5 million contract this offseason. Since being drafted in 2018, he has been one of the top lockdown corners in the league.”
- Former Bills Receiver Floated as Free Agent Option for Browns (heavy.com) “The 33-year-old Beasley remains one of the few proven pass-catchers available in free agency. The Browns being hit hard by injuries at the position, the latest being Jakeem Grant, who is out for the year after suffering what is believed to be a torn Achilles in training camp on Tuesday.”
- Browns’ Greg Newsome II summons sister for help off the field (Akron Beacon Journal via USA Today) “I always used to tell Greg, ‘We’re going to end up living together. You’re going to have the east wing of the house. I’m going to have to have the west wing,’” she said. “He used to say, ‘Zakiya, I am not living with you.’”
- Are Denzel Ward And Greg Newsome Already In JaMarr Chase Head? (YouTube) Quincy Carrier reacts to some recent comments made by the Bengals’ star receiver.
NFL:
- 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan ‘upset’ with NFL over bizarre hat rules (NBC via Yahoo) “Throughout his tenure as 49ers head coach, Shanahan often has been seen wearing a red hat with a small black 49ers logo on it, dubbed the famous “Shanahat” which took the world by storm in 2019.”
- Brett Favre estimates he sustained ‘thousands’ of concussions during his NFL career (Yahoo Sports) “During an appearance on “The Bubba Army” radio show this week, the Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer was asked how many serious head injuries he sustained during his 20-season professional career.”
- Training Camp Buzz: Mitchell Trubisky pulling ahead in Steelers’ QB competition; Bucs CB Carlton Davis using Tyreek Hill flashbacks as motivation (NFL.com) “Mitchell Trubisky seems to be pulling ahead in the three-way quarterback competition in Pittsburgh, but securing the job in the preseason won’t exactly complete this saga.”
