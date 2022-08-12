Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/12/22)

- AP source: Watson willing to accept 8-game suspension, fine (Associated Press) “Watson’s case now rests with Peter C. Harvey, a former New Jersey Attorney General appointed last week by Goodell to handle the league’s appeal. Harvey’s decision could come at any time.”
- Browns ‘Considering’ Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo (Sports Illustrated) “According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns would “consider” a trade for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo if Watson’s suspension is extended.”
- Denzel Ward fires back at Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase with creative Instagram story (Clutch Points) “Ward posted a clip of the podcast on his Instagram Story. His story then cut to a video of a news interview where the man says: “Definitely concerns me a little bit, you know what I mean. But you know, I pack that thing too.”
- Data shows Browns RB Nick Chubb set apart in his big play ability (Browns Wire) “While running the ball can lead to an explosive play here and there, the space available in throwing the ball creates a greater opportunity. That doesn’t mean a running back can’t be explosive, however.”
- How to watch the Cleveland Browns in 2022 (Dawg Pound Daily) “The Browns made a ton of upgrades by re-signing Jadeveon Clowney, extending David Njoku and Denzel Ward, and trading for Amari Cooper and Watson. I worry about their interior defensive line, but if you take out the Watson question mark, this roster is loaded.”
- Cleveland Browns’ Demetric Felton Jr. applies father’s military values to football (Akron Beacon Journal via Yahoo) “Military service runs deep in the Feltons’ blood. Felton Sr. joined the Navy at 18. He earned his bachelor’s degree, then master’s in divinity.”
- Browns hold walk-through practice, museum tour at historic J.P. Small Memorial Stadium (clevelandbrowns.com) “The Browns arrived in Jacksonville a day early on Wednesday for the experience, which took place a day before their first preseason game against the Jaguars. The walk-through and tour was another opportunity Stefanski wanted to use toward team-bonding, an element he’s emphasized for the players throughout the offseason.”
- Deshaun Watson’s FULLY GUARANTEED contract is a big reason the NFL is out for blood (WKYC) “Is the NFL gunning so hard for Deshaun Watson because the Cleveland Browns fully guaranteed his contract?”
- Browns You Need To Watch During The Preseason (YouTube) Quincy Carrier highlights the key figures of interest as the preseason gets under way tonight.
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/12/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
