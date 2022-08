Doesn't it all still feel really weird as a Cleveland Browns fan? The team's first preseason game is at 7:00 pm ET against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Deshaun Watson is starting despite the fact that he'll be suspended at least 6 games to begin the regular season.

With the preseason cut to three games this year, playing time and evaluations become a bit more magnified in the first game than in past years. Use this as an open thread to discuss all of the action.