Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 12 - Brissett Takes Over

Here is Sunday’s practice report for the Browns from Berea:

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 12 (8/14/22)

1. Jacoby Brissett Time: Today was the day that QB Jacoby Brissett took over the reps as the No. 1 guy for the Browns, as QB Deshaun Watson becomes more idle due to the forthcoming suspension to start the regular season. Here is Brissett finding WR Anthony Schwartz for a touchdown in 7-on-7 drills:

2. Injury Updates: CB Greg Newsome suffered an injury during the last training camp practice open to fans (last Tuesday), and remains out with a hamstring injury. DE Myles Garrett was excused today for a personal reason.

3. Kickoff Return Duties: One of the new competitions in camp now is for the return man job. On Sunday, running backs Demetric Felton and Jerome Ford took on the kickoff return reps.

4. Joint Practices Coming Up: Although QB Jacoby Brissett will see a significant amount of reps during the joint practices with the Eagles on Thursday and Friday, he will not play in Sunday’s preseason game against Philadelphia.

5. Threading the Needle: Again in 7-on-7 drills, here was a nice connection to TE David Njoku in the back of the end zone:

6. Brownies: Near the end of practice, the Browns had crowd noise piped in to simulate making it harder to hear on the road. ... C Ethan Pocic is the team’s top center right now, and had been the main guy working with Brissett to begin with. ... A total of 56 puppies have been adopted this year at the Browns Puppy Pound. ... Today’s esteemed guest was Browns Alumnus Ben Davis.

7. Next Up: Cleveland will practice on Monday at 2:00 PM ET.