Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/15/22)

- Promising Returns from Browns Defensive Line Against Jaguars (Sports Illustrated) “The position to watch in this game was defensive tackle, the biggest question mark on this team outside of quarterback. Leading up to this game, Jordan Elliott has received praise about changing his body and improved play in practice”
- Browns’ All-Pro Joel Bitonio unconcerned about Deshaun Watson boos: ‘Cleveland against the world’ (Fox News) “I’m sure every stadium we go, we’ll be booed. I don’t know if it will get worse. I think people get tired of booing, you know? But I’m sure every time he goes out there, there’ll be some sort of boo to start the game, and we’ll kind of go from there.”
- Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson incites strong opinions (The Columbus Dispatch) “What about Ben Roethlisberger? It’s the media’s fault again; He’s no role model; Be your own kids’ role models; No crime, no time; What about Michael Vick? I can’t root for the Browns anymore; I’ll always root for the Browns.”
- Jerome Ford proves Cleveland Browns can move Kareem Hunt (NFL Spin Zone) “Ford, a fifth-round pick out of Cincinnati, found the end zone both on the ground and through the air for the Orange and Brown in the team’s preseason opener on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.”
- #BrownsCamp Daily: Ethan Pocic steps into first-team center role (clevelandbrowns.com) “At 6-foot-6 and 309 pounds, Pocic is a bit of a different build than Harris, who’s 6-foot-3 and has quick movements that work well with the Browns’ wide-zone blocking scheme. The scheme often requires centers to run and block in the second level of the defense, and it’s something Pocic played with in college at LSU and occasionally in Seattle, too.”
- Cleveland Browns CB Denzel Ward named No. 87 on NFL’s ‘Top 100′ list (Fox 8) “Ward finished last season with 43 total tackles and 3 interceptions, which included a 99-yard pick-6 against the Cincinnati Bengals, in 15 games for the Browns, enough for the Ohio State product to be named to the Pro Bowl team.”
- 3 defensive players whose stock fell within the Cleveland Browns (Factory Of Sadness) “Not only did the Browns’ defensive tackles look like trash, but so did a lot of the linebackers. The Browns’ first-team defense as a whole was not impressive and it was not hard to see who the culprits were.”
- WR Davion Davis (waived, injured) could help Browns when healthy (Browns Wire) “Even the team’s other two rookies, Michael Woods II and Isaiah Weston, have dealt with injuries including Weston now out for the year.”
- ‘Top 100 Players of 2022’: Wyatt Teller | No. 83 (NFL.com) “Cleveland Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller has been voted as the No. 83 player in the NFL on the “Top 100 Players of 2022” rankings.”
- Browns All-Pro Calls Out ‘Suspicious’ Situation With Free Agent (heavy.com) “It seems a little suspicious to me, but again, I don’t know what’s going on behind closed doors,” Bitonio told reporters on August 14. “I don’t know what his conversations have been with teams and stuff, but just from an outside perspective, usually players that are close to the top of their game get picked up.”
- What Is A “Wasted Year” For Browns’ Fans? With G. Bush (YouTube) Quincy Carrier is joined by Garrett Bush and they assess what fans’ expectations might be heading into an uncertain 2022
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/15/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
Loading comments...