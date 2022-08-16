Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 13 - Denzel Ward Returns

Here is Monday’s practice report for the Browns from Berea:

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 13 (8/15/22)

1. Denzel Ward Returns: Just before practice, CB Denzel Ward was activated from the PUP list. Although it may take some time before he participates fully in team drills, this is a nice step toward him getting there, and being on track to suit up on opening day.

2. Down Goes Deaton: The Browns lost their second center in less than a week, as seventh-round pick Dawson Deaton tore his ACL in practice today. As Mike Garafolo mentions below, that leaves just Ethan Pocic and Brock Hoffman at the position.

An MRI confirmed #Browns C Dawson Deaton suffered a torn ACL in practice today, sources say. After Cleveland lost starter Nick Harris the other day, another player at the position goes down. Ethan Pocic and Brock Hoffman still standing, though. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 16, 2022

3. Punt Return Duties: The other day, we mentioned who was returning kickoffs for Cleveland. Today, it’s time to highlight who is returning punts: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, RB Demetric Felton, WR Anthony Schwartz, SS Ronnie Harrison, and WR Travell Harris, per Hayden Grove. I did not expect those last two names.

4. DPJ on Emerson: Rookie CB Michael Emerson had a nice preseason debut against the Jaguars, but here is WR Donovan Peoples-Jones getting the upper hand on him. DPJ needs to deliver during the regular season:

I'm so ready for the DPJ breakout season pic.twitter.com/bKp7OOHfV9 — Jordan Zirm (@JordanZirm) August 15, 2022

5. Clowney Keeps It Up: DE Jadeveon Clowney continues to be a presence in practice, including knocking down passes like this one from QB Jacoby Brissett:

Jadeveon Clowney knocks down a pass from Jacoby Brissett in practice Monday. #Browns pic.twitter.com/lMuRkK9lck — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) August 15, 2022

#Browns Jadeveon Clowney was disruptive today. Batted down another pass and forced this throw: pic.twitter.com/40TAPD4XSr — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 15, 2022

6. Drill of the Day: Just because of the camera work:

7. Brownies: DE Myles Garrett had an excused absence for personal reasons for the second straight day. ... WR Mike Harley Jr. (ankle) and DE Isaiah Thomas (hand) also left practice early. ... OL Michael Dunn took some backup center reps. ... CB Herb Miller had a nice pass breakup. ... WR Amari Cooper caught a nice early pass, beating CB A.J. Green. ... A total of 61 puppies have been adopted this year at the Browns Puppy Pound. ... Today’s esteemed guest was Browns Alumnus DT John Hughes III.

8. Next Up: The Browns will have their final public practice on Tuesday at 2:00 PM.