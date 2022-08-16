Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/16/22)

- Browns 7th round center Dawson Deaton out for the season with a torn ACL (cleveland.com) “With Deaton carted off early on in practice, backup guards Hjalte Froholdt and Michael Dunn took some snaps at center. As for replacing Harris, the Browns are confident in Ethan Pocic and have no current plans to bring back JC Tretter, who’s still a free agent.”
- Just a little ‘patience’: Best may still be yet to come for Cleveland Browns’ Kareem Hunt (Akron Beacon Journal) “I look at him from college, and of course not high school, but in college it’s the same way,” Mitchell said. “A talented guy who just wants to go right now, he’s gotta be a little more patient. With the Chiefs it was the same thing. He averaged 4.9 yards. He could have been better than that if he was a little more patient. So the best of Kareem is yet to come and that’s awesome.”
- Three Browns voted in the bottom half of the NFL’s Top 100 list (Browns Wire) “The NFL started announcing the list of Top 100 players based on the votes of the players. As always, there will be some controversy (Mac Jones in particular) but the first half of the list included three Browns players:”
- 3 Dream trades that could make Cleveland Browns Super Bowl contenders (Dawg Pound Daily) “They do have some serious concerns when it comes to quarterback since Deshaun Watson is facing a massive suspension but if he is able to return in 2022, they could still find a way to contend. The key will be staying afloat with Jacoby Brissett under center, and adding a few more key players would be huge in that endeavor.”
- Which five Cleveland Browns players are most likely to be cut tomorrow (Factory Of Sadness) “To be clear, this is the hardest of the cutdown days. The team wants to keep as many bodies as possible to eat up most of the preseason games as possible. So you’re really looking at positions of deep depth to cut from first.”
- Cleveland Browns training camp day 13: Denzel Ward activated from PUP list, returns to practice (Alliance Review) “Coach Kevin Stefanski said prior to practice Ward wouldn’t be full-go on Monday. He said they would “work him along appropriately.” “It’s great,” Stefanski said. “He’s been working very hard inside and out here, so ready to get back on the field and obviously we’re excited about getting him back out here.”
- Myles Garrett Wants To Break The Sack Record, Can He? With G. Bush (YouTube) Quincy Carrier and Garrett Bush assess how far Myles Garrett can go this season
NFL:
- Odell Beckham’s two-word response to Baker Mayfield’s Panthers debut (New York Post) “The free-agent wide receiver supported his former Browns quarterback on Saturday, when Mayfield made his debut for the Carolina Panthers, roughly nine months after Beckham endured his own messy breakup with Cleveland.”
- Former Browns & Steelers linebacker finds new NFL home (WKBN) “Following the 2019 season, he signed a free agent deal with Jacksonville. He was traded to Pittsburgh in 2021 and started fifteen games for the Steelers.”
Loading comments...