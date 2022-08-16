Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 14 - Final Public Practice in Berea

Here is Tuesday’s practice report for the Browns from Berea:

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 14 (8/16/22)

1. Conklin Returns to Team Drills: There are mini-milestones for key players during camp, just like when CB Denzel Ward took part in some individual drills on Monday. On Tuesday, the big news was that RT Jack Conklin had progressed beyond that and began taking part in team drills — so maybe things won’t be so easy for DE Jadeveon Clowney in practice now!

2. York Continues to Deliver: Cade York was honored with the Maurice Bassett Award, which is given to the top rookie in Browns training camp each year. How did he respond? With another perfect kicking day, including more impressive range:

#Browns K Cade York hits a 55 yard field goal to cap a 6-6 day. He’s now 28-30 in camp. pic.twitter.com/fBP91bGxmo — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) August 16, 2022

3. Schwartz Tracks it Down: During team drills, QB Jacoby Brissett found WR Anthony Schwartz for about a 36-yard touchdown in the corner of the end zone. CB Michael Emerson trailed with coverage on the play.

PLAY OF THE DAY: Jacoby Brissett finds Anthony Schwartz for the deep TD. #Browns pic.twitter.com/7yIJVUiz7Y — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) August 16, 2022

4. Two-Minute Success: The previous touchdown catch highlighted was during a two-minute drill, and then QB Deshaun Watson followed that up with a successful two-minute drill of his own:

Both less than 1 min, down 24-21 drives end in TDs. Jacoby Brissett to Anthony Schwartz 36 yards - nice over the shoulder catch. Deshaun Watson hit Miller Forrestall for 24-yard TD. #Browns — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 16, 2022

5. Autograph City: With it being the final day of training camp open to the public in Berea, pretty much every player was out and about signing autographs after practice:

#Browns players signing autographs on the last day of training camp open to the public pic.twitter.com/YpwtYlqkzt — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 16, 2022

6. Brownies: DE Myles Garrett had another excused absence. ... WR Amari Cooper and DE Jadeveon Clowney had days off. ... S D’Anthony Bell had a pick six on QB Josh Rosen during 7-on-7 drills. ... CB Denzel Ward made a challenge before the Jaguars game to any DB who could snag an interception, and ended up paying CB Martin Emerson and CB Herb Miller $400 each. ... DE Alex Wright had a solid practice, per Jake Trotter of ESPN. ... A total of 69 puppies were adopted this year at the Browns Puppy Pound. ... Today’s esteemed guest was Browns Legend WR Joshua Cribbs.

7. Next Up: The Browns will have a closed practice session on Wednesday. They will host the Eagles for joint practices on Thursday and Friday, but those sessions won’t be open to fans.