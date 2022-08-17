Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/17/22)

- Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 2 preseason vs. Eagles (clevelandbrowns.com) “The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Week 2 preseason game Sunday against the Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. and the game can be seen on News 5 (Cleveland market).”
- Browns Releasing DT Sheldon Day per Report (Sports Illustrated) “Defensive line coach Chris Kiffin has been candid in saying that his defensive tackle rotation is set at this point. Jordan Elliott and Taven Bryan are the ones with Tommy Togiai and rookie Perrion Winfrey as the twos.”
- Anthony Schwartz makes a big play as the Browns prepare for joint practices with the Eagles: Berea Report (cleveland.com) “It was an important confidence-builder for Schwartz, who struggled in Friday night’s preseason opener.”
- Denzel Ward gives Martin Emerson, Herb Miller $400 for INTs (Browns Wire) “John Johnson III introduced the term “Alpha Dawgs” that the defense was going to be using this year. With a focus on creating turnovers, Cleveland wants to emphasize that mentality early in training camp and the preseason.”
- Cleveland Browns like what they see from Jerome Ford (AL.com) “It was great to be able to show that I could catch the ball well and be able to run the ball,” Ford said. “A big shoutout to the O-line for blocking that out for me.”
- Fantasy football: Where to draft Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper (USA Today) “With a new beginning in Cleveland and the eventual return of QB Deshaun Watson — a quarterback capable of posting huge passing numbers — Cooper could become a consistent fantasy football starter despite not being in that category yet.”
- Cleveland Browns value Demetric Felton Jr.’s flexibility (Akron Beacon Journal) “That was a great pick for us as a player. For him of course it gets frustrating a little bit because he would like to challenge either in the running back or the wide receiver room.”
- Insider doesn’t ‘get the sense’ Browns are interested in 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo (Yardbarker) “Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski insisted earlier this summer that backup Jacoby Brissett will start any games Watson misses from Week 1 through January. However, a report surfaced last week claiming that the “Browns will consider acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension significantly increases upon appeal.”
- Nick Chubb is BETTER than Emmitt Smith | Why the Browns RB has a chance to be an all-time great (WKYC) “The depth chart for the Cleveland Browns is all over the place this season due to the injury bug hitting the team hard”
- Let’s Talk The Browns’ QB Situation (YouTube) Quincy Carrier reviews the most important position on the team and where things stand - at the moment.
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/17/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
