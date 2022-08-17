Browns sign OT Wyatt Miller

The Cleveland Browns added some depth to the offensive line on Wednesday with the signing of offensive tackle Wyatt Miller.

In a corresponding transaction to open up a roster spot, the Browns waived wide receiver Travell Harris.

The 6-foot-6 and 305-pound Miller originally entered the league in 2019 when he signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Central Florida. He did not make the Jets roster coming out of training camp and the Cincinnati Bengals added him to their practice squad that season.

Since then he has moved around the league, spending time on practice squads with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, the Seattle Seahawks in 2020, a few weeks with the Kansas City Chiefs in the summer of 2021, the practice squad member of the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, and most recently he was in training camp with the Carolina Panthers as a teammate with former Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The Panthers released Miller on Sunday in the first round of player cuts this preseason.

Harris was originally signed by the Browns in May as an undrafted free agent from Washington State. He looked like he might be in line to take on some of the kickoff return duties - he returned 86 kickoffs for an average of 24 yards per return in college - following the season-ending injury to Jakeem Grant Jr., but that was not to be.