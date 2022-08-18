Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/18/22)

- Browns’ Deshaun Watson settlement talks have ‘progressed’: report (Fox News) “Following NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s decision to appeal the six-game suspension handed down by independent disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, the NFL world has been waiting on former New Jersey attorney general Peter C. Harvey’s ruling.”
- Browns linked with multiple players in trade speculation piece (Browns Wire) “All around the NFL, teams will work to get their rosters down to their initial 53-man group. One way that will happen is through trades especially some on the lower end of rosters.”
- Eagles-Browns joint practices: What to expect from each team (The Athletic) “This arrangement and the general itinerary were set months ago by the head coaches, the Eagles’ Nick Sirianni and the Browns’ Kevin Stefanski. Both plan to get their starters some full-speed work over the two practice days and then mostly shut things down for the weekend.”
- Browns Sign Offensive Tackle, Waive WR Travell Harris (Sports Illustrated) “The Browns opted to sign offensive tackle Wyatt Miller. To make room for Miller, cleveland chose to waive wide receiver Travell Harris. Harris was a 5-foot-8 wideout out of Washington State.”
- Browns Replace Field After Machine Gun Kelly Concert, Org. Says It Was Planned (TMZ) “The team tells us the “Mainstream Sellout” concert marked the end of the stadium’s summer concert dates ... so after the rapper/rocker and fans left the place, it was the best opportunity to lay down some new sod for the start of the Browns’ 2022 campaign.”
- Should the Cleveland Browns play their starters more in the preseason? Locked On Browns (WKYC) “Coach Kevin Stefanski has already said the Cleveland Browns won’t play many, if any, starters in the game and it is likely Philadelphia will do the same.”
- Wife of Browns’ Isaac Rochell offers candid look at NFL lifestyle on TikTok (New York Post) “Allison, who boasts 1.3 million followers on TikTok, frequently gives fans a peek into her life with Rochell, who was drafted out of Notre Dame in 2017, when he was selected in the seventh round by the Los Angeles Chargers.”
- Browns Continue To See Results At Kicker (Browns Nation) “Aside from being a national champion with LSU in 2019, York was also Second-Team All-SEC last year. He was also First-Team All-SEC and a Second-Team All-American in 2020. More importantly, the Texas native did not miss a field goal attempt in his last two years in college and only four through three years.
- The Cade York Hype Train???? (YouTube) Quincy Carrier reacts to the exuberance over a position of questionable importance to the roster.
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/18/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.
Loading comments...