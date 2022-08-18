Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 15 - Eagles Joint Practice, Part 1

Here is Thursday’s practice report for the Browns from Berea:

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 15 (8/18/22)

1. Eagles Come to Berea: The Philadelphia Eagles were in Berea today for the first of two joint practices with the Browns. It was not a public practice session, though, and even though the media was in attendance, they were not allowed to take pictures or video during practice.

Although both teams got good work in, the news related to practice was a bit low-key, thanks to the Deshaun Watson suspension news breaking around noon today. Practice started at 2:00 PM and lasted 1 hour, 45 minutes, but leading up to practice you had the suspension news, the press conference with ownership and Andrew Berry, and the press conference with Watson himself. I’ll leave that discussion for our main article on it. Watson did practice against the Eagles, but he will not participate in either of the team’s final two preseason games.

2. Garrett’s Absence Explained: We got more details on why DE Myles Garrett missed his fourth straight practice, per Mary Kay Cabot of the Plain Dealer. Garrett is reportedly on his way back to Cleveland, and might take part in Friday’s joint practice session.

#Browns Myles Garrett has been at the side of a close family who's gravely ill, & who's condition had worsened. He's on his way back to CLE and will be back on the field in a day or two. The Browns have given him all the time he needs, which he appreciates — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 18, 2022

3. Ward Upgraded to Team Drills: CB Denzel Ward only spent a few days in individual drills, and was taking part in team drills (at least some 7-on-7s) against the Eagles. No tackling was permitted on the day by players.

4. Rough Day for the Rookie: Per Hayden Grove, it was a rough day for rookie WR David Bell, who won’t move up the depth chart with days like this:

David Bell with a rough day. 3 drops and a false start. #Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) August 18, 2022

5. Browns’ Defensive Highlights: Since notes were scarce, here’s a few defensive blurbs from Camryn Justice:

Couple of notes from the #Browns joint practice with the Eagles:



-Richard LeCounte III and Jacob Phillips with INTs—Phillips did the Fly Eagles Fly celebration.



-MJ Emerson had tight coverage on DeVonta Smith today.



-Sione Takitaki blew up multiple plays. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 18, 2022

6. Drill of the Day: Here is LT Jedrick Wills keeping his ground on a pass rush by the Eagles. The Browns’ Twitter account tweeted out a few select highlights:

The other highlight they tweeted was this cut by RB Jerome Ford, leaving a defender wincing:

you had to do him like that, @JeromeFord ?! pic.twitter.com/JRgqXc6OpK — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 18, 2022

7. Keeping it Tame: Head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t want to see fights during the joint practices, and for the first one, both teams “kept it clean.” Sometimes you hear about one team dominating another during joint practices, but that wasn’t the case here, as both sides got their share of plays in for an even day.

8. Brownies: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith burned CB Greedy Williams early on in practice. ... LB Jacob Phillips picked off QB Gardner Minshew during 11-on-11 drills. ... WR Anthony Schwartz continues to try rehabbing his drop issues, catching a deep seam route from QB Deshaun Watson. ... All of the tight ends made nice catches for Cleveland.

9. Next Up: The Browns will hold their second joint practice against the Eagles on Friday at 2:00 PM ET.