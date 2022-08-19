Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/19/22)

- ‘We believe Deshaun Watson deserves a second chance’: Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam speak out following settlement (WKYC) “I think we as an organization realize how sensitive this is, how emotional it is to all kinds of different people and how a lot of people have been affected by this situation,” he said. “We take this very seriously.”
- Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million after NFL and NFLPA reach settlement (CNN) “The Browns QB released a statement on Thursday saying in part: “I’m grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization.”
- Browns welcome Eagles to town for first joint practice: What happened at Browns training camp Day 15 (cleveland.com) “On the field, it was the first day that Cleveland got to go up against a practice opponent other than themselves, as the Browns welcomed the Philadelphia Eagles to town in the first of two joint practices before their preseason game on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.”
- Cleveland Browns training camp day 15: Myles Garrett still absent with ill family member (Akron Beacon Journal) “Denzel Ward took a step toward full participation in practice on Thursday. The Pro Bowl cornerback, who practiced for the first time all camp on Monday, added 7-on-7 drills to his workload against the Eagles.”
- 5 Cleveland Browns with the most to lose in Preseason Week 2 (Dawg Pound Daily) “Now there’s a new question. Is Ethan Pocic going to be able to handle being the starting center in the Browns offense? Pocic has NFL starting experience from his time with the Seattle Seahawks. With 40 starts at center to his credit, Pocic will get the opportunity to run with the ones against Philadelphia.”
- What the Browns are getting in Marcus Santos-Silvan (Browns Wire) “It is no secret that this front office likes the tight end position and it is also known that there have been a few former college basketball players that have made the successful transition to tight end in the NFL and the Browns are looking into a possible success story in Marcus Santos-Silva.”
- The Cleveland Browns’ Defense is Ready This Season (Yardbarker) “The peak of their defensive frustration last year was against the Patriots when they lost by a score of 45-7. After that game, Myles Garrett went ahead and criticized his own team’s performance.”
- DeShaun Watson Suspended 11 Games. Final. No More Appeals. What This Means For The Browns (YouTube) Quincy Carrier gives his analysis of the Browns’ situation now that DeShaun Watson’s playing future has been determined.
NFL:
- Panthers expected to name Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for Week 1, per report (CBS) “Of course, things did seem to be trending this way for quite some time. Even when the Panthers acquired Mayfield in a trade with the Cleveland Browns in early July, the general expectation was that he’d have the inside track to start out of the gate over incumbent Sam Darnold, who failed to impress in 2021 after he was brought in from New York.”
