Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 16 - Eagles Joint Practice, Part 2

Here is Friday’s practice report for the Browns from Berea:

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 16 (8/19/22)

1. Garrett Returns, Others Out: DE Myles Garrett made his return to the club after missing the last four practices. However, he was only taking part in individual drills.

The bike brigade did still include a few other starting-caliber players, though:

RT Jack Conklin, RB Kareem Hunt, S Grant Delpit, CB Greg Newsome among the Berea brigade #Browns — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 19, 2022

2. Cooper Gets Open: The Browns may have issues at the wide receiver position this year, but it won’t be because of WR Amari Cooper, who is a sharp route runner. Here he is at the beginning of 7-on-7 drills, getting open on a little stop-and-fade for a touchdown from QB Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett opens 7-on-7 with TD pass to Cooper. #Browns pic.twitter.com/hR10nmgWKM — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) August 19, 2022

3. The TE Screen Won’t Die: Head coach Kevin Stefanski loves him some tight end screens. While I like the concept in theory, it hasn’t worked out often in his first couple of seasons. Nonetheless, it did go for a touchdown to TE David Njoku, per reports, with the team’s new center blocking downfield:

#Browns C Ethan Pocic with down field pancake to spring Njoku for TD on TE screen. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) August 19, 2022

That came on a pass from QB Jacoby Brissett during 11-on-11 drills. Brissett had hit Njoku for another touchdown just before that.

4. Still Knocking Down Passes: DE Jadeveon Clowney continues to bat passes down this training camp. This time, he did it to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on a pass near the goal line:

Clowney just knocked down a Hurts goal line pass but he jogged off like he injured himself in the process. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 19, 2022

After that, there was supposedly a rough patch for LT Jedrick Wills during a two-minute drill that saw him get pulled. Clowney was among the individuals who talked to him:

#Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr. just had rough stretch in 2:00 drill. Called for multiple penalties and yanked by Kevin Stefanski. Wills rolled helmet on ground and was upset. Teammates, including Jadeveon Clowney, talked to him, then line coach Bill Callahan. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) August 19, 2022

5. Hitting From Long Range: K Cade York hitting several 60+ yard field goals? I think I’m in love...

#Browns Cade York I have at 11-of-12 today going against no pressure taking turns kicking with Philly’s Jake Elliott.



His lone miss came from 61 yards and then he drilled three straight from 62 — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) August 19, 2022

6. Brownies: WR Mike Harley Jr. and RB Jerome Ford received some kick return reps. ... DE Isaac Rochell continues to play well. ... I didn’t hear Browns reporters comment either way, but several Eagles reporters felt that Philadelphia performed better in team drills to close out practice today. ... TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart has been making some nice catches this camp. ... With QB Deshaun Watson set to be suspended, the No. 2 quarterback job becomes more valuable, but QB Josh Dobbs is still ahead of QB Josh Rosen. ... This was the final Browns training camp day, so-to-speak; anything after this will be closed practices.

Next Up: The Browns do not practice on Saturday, and then host the Eagles on Sunday at 1:00 PM for their second preseason game.