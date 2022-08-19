Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 16 - Eagles Joint Practice, Part 2

Here is Friday’s practice report for the Browns from Berea:
Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 16 (8/19/22)
1. Garrett Returns, Others Out: DE Myles Garrett made his return to the club after missing the last four practices. However, he was only taking part in individual drills.
explode off the line, @Flash_Garrett ! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/0Jt0tN6XAD— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 19, 2022
The bike brigade did still include a few other starting-caliber players, though:
RT Jack Conklin, RB Kareem Hunt, S Grant Delpit, CB Greg Newsome among the Berea brigade #Browns— Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 19, 2022
2. Cooper Gets Open: The Browns may have issues at the wide receiver position this year, but it won’t be because of WR Amari Cooper, who is a sharp route runner. Here he is at the beginning of 7-on-7 drills, getting open on a little stop-and-fade for a touchdown from QB Jacoby Brissett.
Brissett opens 7-on-7 with TD pass to Cooper. #Browns pic.twitter.com/hR10nmgWKM— Tom Withers (@twithersAP) August 19, 2022
3. The TE Screen Won’t Die: Head coach Kevin Stefanski loves him some tight end screens. While I like the concept in theory, it hasn’t worked out often in his first couple of seasons. Nonetheless, it did go for a touchdown to TE David Njoku, per reports, with the team’s new center blocking downfield:
#Browns C Ethan Pocic with down field pancake to spring Njoku for TD on TE screen.— Tom Withers (@twithersAP) August 19, 2022
That came on a pass from QB Jacoby Brissett during 11-on-11 drills. Brissett had hit Njoku for another touchdown just before that.
4. Still Knocking Down Passes: DE Jadeveon Clowney continues to bat passes down this training camp. This time, he did it to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on a pass near the goal line:
Clowney just knocked down a Hurts goal line pass but he jogged off like he injured himself in the process.— Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 19, 2022
After that, there was supposedly a rough patch for LT Jedrick Wills during a two-minute drill that saw him get pulled. Clowney was among the individuals who talked to him:
#Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr. just had rough stretch in 2:00 drill. Called for multiple penalties and yanked by Kevin Stefanski. Wills rolled helmet on ground and was upset. Teammates, including Jadeveon Clowney, talked to him, then line coach Bill Callahan.— Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) August 19, 2022
5. Hitting From Long Range: K Cade York hitting several 60+ yard field goals? I think I’m in love...
#Browns Cade York I have at 11-of-12 today going against no pressure taking turns kicking with Philly’s Jake Elliott.— Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) August 19, 2022
His lone miss came from 61 yards and then he drilled three straight from 62
6. Brownies: WR Mike Harley Jr. and RB Jerome Ford received some kick return reps. ... DE Isaac Rochell continues to play well. ... I didn’t hear Browns reporters comment either way, but several Eagles reporters felt that Philadelphia performed better in team drills to close out practice today. ... TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart has been making some nice catches this camp. ... With QB Deshaun Watson set to be suspended, the No. 2 quarterback job becomes more valuable, but QB Josh Dobbs is still ahead of QB Josh Rosen. ... This was the final Browns training camp day, so-to-speak; anything after this will be closed practices.
Next Up: The Browns do not practice on Saturday, and then host the Eagles on Sunday at 1:00 PM for their second preseason game.
