- Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games for violating NFL’s personal-conduct policy (nfl.com) “In her 16-page report, which NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport obtained on Monday, Robinson wrote that the NFL successfully “carried its burden to prove, by a preponderance of the evidence, that Mr. Watson violated the (personal-conduct) policy”
- Browns WR Amari Cooper Hurts Ankle at Practice (Sports Illustrated) “Cooper is assumed to be okay, given that he walked off the field under his own power and stuck around to observe practice afterward.”
- Cleveland Browns activate Jack Conklin (Fox 8) “A two-time All-Pro, Conklin played in just seven games last season before tearing his patellar tendon on Nov. 28 at Baltimore and undergoing surgery.”
- Browns Signed New Wide Receiver Monday Morning (The Spun) “He spent five seasons in Baton Rouge and finished with 51 receptions for 634 yards and four touchdowns.”
- Browns Coach Comments On Myles Garrett’s Focus In Camp (Browns Nation) “Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett felt his team lacked focus at the tail end of last season. He seems determined to not let that happen again this time around.”
- Browns star Myles Garrett’s early returns at camp should terrify rest of NFL (Clutch Points) “Camp has just started for the Browns but already, Garrett is looking like he’s a man on a mission.”
- Will Browns backup QB Jacoby Brissett be as successful as these past Cleveland backups? (The Alliance Review) “Brissett was signed this offseason knowing that he would likely start games for the Browns as their $230 million quarterback was suspended. Brissett instantly became the most talked about backup quarterback in the league this offseason.”
- DeShaun Watson Suspension Has Finally Been Announced (YouTube) Quincy Carrier reacts and puts some context behind the decision by Judge Sue Robinson and why the NFL isn’t likely to fight it.
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/2/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
