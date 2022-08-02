Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 6 - Padded Practice

Here is Tuesday’s practice report for the Browns from Berea:

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 6 (8/2/22)

1. First Padded Practice: It’s always a bit of a milestone when the first padded practice of the year takes place, and that sometimes leads to some skirmishes too. The first skirmish of camp was between WR Donovan Peoples-Jones and CB Michael Emerson; however, it just amounted to a little bit of shoving. OG Michael Dunn and DT Perrion Winfrey also tussled a little bit. Here’s a clip of the Peoples-Jones/Emerson encounter:

Little scuffle between DPJ and MJ Emerson, quickly cleared up.



2. Thin Receiver Room: Even though WR Amari Cooper’s ankle injury (suffered on Monday) isn’t serious, he still sat out of practice on Tuesday and is day-to-day. The receiver room is a little thin right now with Cooper, WR Anthony Schwartz, WR David Bell, and WR Javon Wims all sidelined.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski says that after getting a little banged up at practice yesterday, WR Amari Cooper will be out today. Said he will return "soon." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 2, 2022

3. Quarterback Reps: The story generally seems the same for the top two quarterbacks as far as reps go: QB Deshaun Watson will get four first-team reps, QB Jacoby Brissett will get one, and then the rest of his work is with the second team. Prior to practice, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that QB Josh Rosen would start seeing some action in team drills today, and that ended up being the case. Here’s how it went:

Josh Rosen missed a check down by three feet. First day he’s had team reps. #Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) August 2, 2022

4. Stanton With the Moves: Here is FB Johnny Stanton coming in motion and catching an out route from QB Jacoby Brissett during practice. Even though Stanton is the main fullback on the roster, showing this kind of versatility (in addition to being the backup long snapper) doesn’t hurt:

5. Finding Woods: It’ll be interesting to see how many reps WR Michael Woods receivers once some of these other guys return, but he keeps taking advantage of them. Here he is, catching another pass from QB Deshaun Watson across the field:

6. Brownies: DT Tommy Togiai broke up a pass. ... Former Browns LT Joe Thomas was coaching up LT Jedrick Wills after practice. ... P Corey Bojorquez (right foot) missed his second straight practice. ... Rookie RB Jerome Ford has caught the ball well out of the backfield. ... With veteran DE Jadeveon Clowney getting a scheduled day off, rookie DE Alex Wright saw reps in his place. ... A total of 19 puppies have been adopted this year at the Browns Puppy Pound. ... Today’s esteemed alumni guest was WR Reggie Langhorne.

7. Next Up: The Browns’ next practice is Wednesday at 2:00 PM. They are off on Thursday.