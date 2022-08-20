Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/20/22)

- Jacoby Brissett looks to ‘prove every day’ he’s right QB to replace Deshaun Watson for Cleveland Browns (ESPN) - After losing quarterback Deshaun Watson to an 11-game suspension, the Cleveland Browns continue to insist that they are “comfortable” and “confident” in Jacoby Brissett as their starter while Watson is out. Brissett responded that he’s “excited” to have the opportunity to start again. And one, he doesn’t “take lightly.”
- ‘He’s the best’: Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has fond memories of Browns QB Jacoby Brissett (Beacon Journal) - Nick Sirianni and Jacoby Brissett spent just three years together with the Indianapolis Colts, from 2018-20. Those three years also included arguably Brissett’s all-around best season in 2019, when he came in after Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement and threw for 2,942 yards and 18 touchdowns with just six interceptions. That time together didn’t just resonate with the coach. It also did with the player.
- Training Camp Log, Day 16: Flags, and a helmet, fly in sloppy two-minute drill (Browns Zone) - The Cleveland Browns offense self-destructed with a parade of penalties in the two-minute drills late in the practice with the Philadelphia Eagles. Left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. was the biggest culprit.
- Observations from Day 2 of joint practices vs. Eagles (clevelandbrowns.com) - The Browns worked on red zone and 2-minute drills in their final joint practice against the Philadelphia Eagles.
- Deshaun Watson’s lone remaining plaintiff explains she won’t settle because he’s shown no remorse (cleveland.com) - The day after Deshaun Watson steadfastly maintained his innocence in the wake of his 11-game suspension and $5 million fine by the NFL under its personal conduct policy, the lone remaining plaintiff in the civil suit against Watson explained why she hasn’t settled.
NFL:
- Ranking the Top 10 saddest NFL quarterback competitions of the century (The Ringer) - Think the battles featuring Geno Smith vs. Drew Lock and Baker Mayfield vs. Sam Darnold are depressing? We remember much worse. Much worse.
- Eleven one-year contracts that will pay off (NFL.com) - The NFL is a prove-it league. No job is safe, and every player is one bad hit or unlucky step away from fighting for his career. Certain players enter each season in a much more contractual prove-it situation. Whether due to an injury, inconsistent play or age, some settle for a one-year contract. The plan is — it’s always the plan — to perform well on that single-year contract in hopes of cashing in the following offseason.
- Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles has no timetable for Tom Brady’s return, ‘not concerned’ about QB’s extended absence (CBS Sports) - Tom Brady has been away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a week, and there’s no telling when he’ll return. Excused from practice for undisclosed personal reasons, the star quarterback apparently planned his extended absence prior to training camp. After initially saying that Brady would be back following this Saturday’s second preseason game, however, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters he actually has no timetable for Brady’s availability, even with the regular-season opener just over three weeks away.
- Ravens agree to deal with former Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson (Baltimore Sun) - The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a deal with free-agent wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, his agent confirmed Friday on Twitter, addressing potential depth concerns at the position. Robinson, 27, signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders in March but, in a surprise, was released during the first round of roster cuts Tuesday.
