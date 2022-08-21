Eagles-Browns Final Score: Joshua Dobbs secures No. 2 QB job in 21-20 loss

After a fast-paced first half from both teams, things settled down in the second half and the Eagles edges out the Browns 21-20. The Browns are now 1-1 in the preseason; let’s get to the full game recap.

It was a fast first quarter, as each team put together long touchdown drives. The Eagles were first up, as Gardner Minshew took the team 76 yards on 14 plays, eating up 7:26 of clock. Cleveland tried to tighten up in the goal line, as the Eagles had to convert a 4th-and-1 from the 4, and then a 3rd-and-goal from the 1 to score with RB Boston Scott.

On Cleveland’s drive, RB D’Ernest Johnson had several nice runs, but the story ended up being the scrambling ability of QB Joshua Dobbs. Look at Dobbs evade a sack on this 2nd-and-6, only to scamper and keep his balance up the left sideline to the tune of 36 yards (plus 3 more yards tacked on from a defensive hold). As crazy as it sounds, that would’ve been the longest run by a Browns player not named Nick Chubb in 2021.

Josh got his shirt torn apart and still escaped for 36 to set up the score! #PHIvsCLE | #Browns pic.twitter.com/Qkokh5Up7S — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 21, 2022

The next play didn’t quite go as planned for Dobbs, as he dropped the football on a designed quarterback run. However, the result was still ideal, as he went untouched to the left for the touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

The Eagles kept up with a hurry-up offensive approach, and the Eagles went 17 plays for 75 yards taking up 7:35 more of clock before a 2-yard rushing touchdown gave Philadelphia a 14-7 lead.

The Browns’ next drive saw K Cade York drill a 50-yard field goal to make it a 14-10 game. Philadelphia threatened with another long drive leading into the two-minute warning. On a 4th-and-goal from the 2 yard line, they went for it, but Minshew’s pass was jumped by CB Herb Miller for what was nearly a pick six (he dropped it).

Inside of two minutes, Dobbs led a 16-play, 95-yard drive that got to the 1 yard line. With 4 seconds left, Dobbs tried a quick hitter to WR Mike Harley Jr. that fell incomplete. With 1 second remaining on the clock, York came on to put a 19-yard field goal through the uprights and make it a 14-13 game at the half.

Dobbs came out and remained the quarterback to begin the third quarter. This time, Cleveland went with a bit of an up-tempo approach. They got past midfield and faced a 4th-and-6 from the 45 yard line. Cleveland went for it, and Dobbs connected with WR Ja’Marcus Bradley over the middle for 8 yards and a first down. Cleveland later finished the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run by RB John Kelly to give Cleveland a 20-14 lead.

Later in the quarter, with QB Josh Rosen now under center, the Browns got in range for a 55-yard field goal attempt for York. He had plenty of distance, but it bounced off the right upright and was no good. One play later, the Eagles QB Reid Sinnett found an open WR Devon Allen for a 55-yard touchdown, putting Philadelphia on top 21-20.

Flashforward to the end of the fourth quarter — the Browns’ defense came up with a stop to give Rosen a chance to lead a two-minute drill, only needing to get into field goal range. It threw four straight incompletions, and the game was over.

Quick Hitters