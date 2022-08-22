Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/22/22)

- Browns fall 21-20 to Eagles in second preseason game (clevelandbrowns.com) “Josh Dobbs. He was entertaining, to say the least, and went 14-for-20 with 141 yards and also rushed four times for 47 yards and one touchdown. His touchdown followed a 36-yard run where he evaded a tackler (who ripped the shirt under his jersey) and ran free down the left sideline for the big gain.”
- Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs’ ‘crop top’ scramble epitomizes his elusiveness (Akron Beacon Journal) “After practicing against the Eagles on Thursday and Friday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski rested his starters. That included Brissett, who took over first-team reps last week before the Watson news was announced on Thursday.”
- Browns Rookie Leaves in Waning Moments of Second Preseason Game (Sports Illustrated) “Winfrey did not appear to play in the first quarter and was invisible for much of the game he did play. He was able to generate some pressure in the fourth quarter including right before he left the game.”
- Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb named No. 33 on NFL’s ‘Top 100′ list (19 News) “The yearly list put together by the NFL Network ranks the 100 best players in the league based on their performances from last season.”
- Predicting The Cleveland Browns First 11 Games Without Deshaun Watson (TWSN) “Plus, just examining the Browns’ first 11 games, they have a real tough seven-game stretch playing far more talented teams like the Chargers, Bills, Dolphins, Buccaneers, and of course the defending AFC champions, the Bengals.”
- Former WKYC sports anchor, Cleveland Browns broadcaster Jim Mueller dies (WKYC) “Mueller served as 3News’ sports director from 1983-87. His successor, Jim Donovan, confirmed his passing prior to Sunday’s Browns preseason game.”
- What the Browns are getting in D’Anthony Bell (Browns Wire) “The defensive backfield is set to be a fairly strong positional group in Cleveland, but there is opportunity and a player that may get an opportunity to earn a roster spot is D’Anthony Bell”
- Browns kicker Cade York focused on ‘building up the resume’ ahead of 2022 regular season (cleveland.com) “He’s unlike most college graduates, however, in the sense that his field of work is the NFL, and the Browns’ rookie kicker just so happens to have one of the strongest legs that college football has ever seen.”
- Josh Dobbs Was Ballin’ Out Preseason Week 2 Recap (YouTube) Quincy Carrier reviews the Browns Sunday preseason game against Philadelphia and how the presumptive 2nd string Quarterback looked
NFL:
- Are the Ravens actually holding Lamar Jackson back? (Deadspin) “He should run the ball, but the whole offense shouldn’t be centered around that”
- Tom Brady expected to return to Buccaneers on Monday (nfl.com) “It’s something he needs to handle,” Bowles said upon the announcement of Brady’s absence. “We trust him. We talked about it. It was scheduled way before training camp.”
- NFL preseason 2022 Week 2 takeaways and schedule: Eagles’ Deon Cain, Browns’ Josh Dobbs make statements (ESPN) “Week 2 wraps up on Monday Night Football with the Atlanta Falcons at the New York Jets (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).”
Loading comments...