Browns waive five players

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry got a jump start on business Monday by waiving five players.

The transactions come a day before the league-mandated deadline of Tuesday at 4 p.m. for teams across the league to reduce their rosters to a maximum of 80 players.

Released were punter Joseph Charlton, safety Luther Kirk IV, offensive tackle Wyatt Miller, cornerback Parnell Motley and tight end Marcus Santos-Silva.

By waiving Charlton, who punted twice for an average of 47.5 yards per kick in Cleveland’s opening preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars but not at all on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Browns signaled that Corey Bojorquez has claimed the punting job for now.

The other notable cut was Santos-Silva, who the Browns signed as a free agent following an off-season tryout. Santos-Silva played basketball in college at Texas Tech and had not played organized football since his freshman year in high school.

While he had the size at 6-foot-6 and 261 pounds, and got some early buzz in training camp, the jump to the NFL was apparently too much for someone lacking in playing experience.

The Browns had just signed Miller on August 17 after the Carolina Panthers released him, so he did not have much time to show anything to the coaching staff. Kirk was claimed off waivers in May from the Atlanta Falcons, and the team signed Motley, who has played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions, a day later.

The next foster cutdown comes on August 30, when teams must reduce their rosters to the initial 53-man squad by 4 p.m.