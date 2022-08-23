Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/23/22)

- Browns cut five to get down to 80 players (Pro Football Talk) “The team announced that they waived punter Joseph Charlton, safety Luther Kirk IV, tackle Wyatt Miller, cornerback Parnell Motley, and tight end Marcus Santos-Silva.”
- 3 young Cleveland Browns likely to be cut before the 2022 season (Dawg Pound Daily) “We didn’t see a lot of starters Sunday which was a bit surprising, but there were a lot of good snaps for young guys trying to earn their spot.”
- How the Browns defense graded out vs. the Eagles (cleveland.com) “Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk also made an impact, finishing second with a tackle rating of 81.1, and cornerback Shaun Jolly was not far behind with a tackle rating of 77.2 on 30 snaps.”
- Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 3 preseason vs. Bears (clevelandbrowns.com) “Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. and the game can be seen on News 5 (Cleveland market).”
- Kevin Stefanski Provides Update on Injured Rookie (Sports Illustrated) “Cleveland Browns expect to have their rookie defensive end Isaiah Thomas back on the field soon, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.”
- Did Deshaun Watson suspension make for a Cleveland Browns week unlike any other? Not quite (Akron Beacon Journal) “Media availabilities, first with Watson, then with General Manager Andrew Berry and co-owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam made for a day that won’t soon be forgotten.”
- Cleveland Browns: 3 best offseason additions in 2022 (NFL Spin Zone) “Jarvis Landry was released by the team this offseason and is now with the New Orleans Saints. Rashard Higgins signed a free-agent deal with the Carolina Panthers. And tight end Austin Hooper was cut loose by the club and latched on with the Tennessee Titans.”
- Would It Make Sense For the Browns To Trade Kareem Hunt? (Browns Nation) “He sits among the leaders in yards-per-carry and yards-after-contact each season since entering the league. And as hard as it is to believe, the Cleveland Browns offense gets a lift when his (backup enters the game.”
- Are the Cleveland Browns ready to go to war with Josh Dobbs at QB? | If not, who? (WKYC) “After completing 14 of 20 passes for 141 yards, Josh Dobbs has raised some eyebrows after his second stellar performance of the preseason.”
- What We Learned From Browns’ Joint Practice Week (YouTube) Quincy Carrier offers his takeaways from watching the Browns and Eagles practice against each other this last week.
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/23/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
