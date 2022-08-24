- Myles Garrett Talks Facing Baker Mayfield Week 1 (Sports Illustrated) “He’s my former teammate,” Garrett said Tuesday to the media. “But there’s no rivalry between me and him and there’s no rivalry between the Panthers and the Browns.”
- Wyatt Teller shares thoughts on the state of the O-Line (cleveland.com) “Due to Harris going down, Ethan Pocic has been promoted to the center position. Pocic served five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, and finished the 2021 season with an overall run block grade of 76.0, according to PFF.”
- Cleveland Browns likely to face former QB after Carolina Panthers name Baker Mayfield starter (19 News) “It’s becoming more and more likely that the Browns will face Baker Mayfield when Cleveland takes on his new team in the season opener.”
- Browns: D’Ernest Johnson for Jalen Reagor prediction emerges (Dawg Pound Daily) “A move such as this not only gives Jacoby Brissett — and eventually Deshaun Watson — another weapon but they can keep Hunt in this scenario. While Hunt might not be in Cleveland long-term, he’s an explosive playmaker that can make a huge difference in 2022”
- Let’s Talk Expectations For The Cleveland Browns (YouTube) Quincy Carrier gets specific about what people should legitimately be looking for from the orange helmets in 2022
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/24/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
Loading comments...