Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/25/22)

- Browns lineman Joel Bitonio stands by ‘Cleveland against the world’ comments (USA Today) “You know, I think once Deshaun came out of the game we got booed less, but you go to a road game they boo you anyway, so you know what I mean?”
- Jacoby Brissett, Amari Cooper forging ‘good relationship’ through on-field chemistry (clevelandbrowns.com) “You can tell he’s a veteran,” Cooper said last Friday. “The thing I really like about Jacoby is he really understands concepts from a receiver’s perspective, so it makes it really easy to communicate well.”
- Browns Myles Garrett says Jordan Elliott is Ready for a Breakout Season; Jadeveon Clowney Misses 2nd Day, More (Orange And Brown Report) “It goes back to the spring,” Stefanski said. “I think he committed himself to physically getting bigger and stronger and being a pro at this, and he has done it. He is a young man who is, I think, maturing, and his game has come along, as well.”
- Art Modell eliminated from 2023 Hall of Fame consideration (Browns Wire) “Financial issues continued to plague Modell leading the NFL to intervene. By 2004, Steve Biscotti owned the team and Modell was without a franchise.”
- Browns: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Anthony Walker headline deep linebacker room (Dawg Pound Daily) “When the Browns play three linebackers, Walker normally occupies the center spot, and Sione Takitaki plays on the outside. Takitaki had the reputation as a dominant run stopper but earned very high grades from Pro Football Focus as a pass defender in 2021.”
- Browns’ Myles Garrett: ‘I Think I Should Be’ No. 1 on NFL’s Top 100 Players List (Bleacher Report) “I think I should be one, but I mean, I’m not voting,” he said, via Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith. “... Where do I expect myself? Somewhere in the top 20. I don’t want to rate myself. I’m not sure.”
- Proposed Trade Swaps Browns RB for Former First-Round Receiver (heavy.com) “But with roster spots limited and limited carries for so many ballcarriers, the Browns could decide to make a move.”
- Browns Biggest Preseason Surprises (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to some things that have happened thus far that he didn’t expect.
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/25/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.
Loading comments...