Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/26/22)

- Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett becomes science ambassador (News 5 Cleveland) “I credit my family with teaching me the value of giving back to the community,” said Garrett. “Cleveland is my community, and I want to do my best to be a positive role model for our kids.”
- QB Jacoby Brissett to start Cleveland Browns’ preseason finale against Chicago Bears (ESPN) “The Browns are counting on the 29-year-old Brissett to hold things down while Watson is out after he agreed last week to his suspension, a $5 million fine, and to undergo mandatory counseling and treatment for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.”
- 4 Browns who could earn a roster spot in preseason Week 3 (Dawg Pound Daily) “This isn’t counting newcomers such as backup quarterback Josh Dobbs or starting center Ethan Pocic, who are pretty much known to have made the team by now. These are players who are not really known to the Dawg Pound at large, but who this writer thinks can actually make the team.”
- Cleveland Browns to Induct Joe Thomas, Darrel Brewster into Legends Program (Sports Illustrated) “We always appreciate the opportunity to celebrate our alumni at the start of the season and throughout the year,” Dee and Jimmy Haslam said. “Darrell ‘Pete’ Brewster and Joe Thomas are incredibly deserving of becoming Browns Legends, and we commend them for their commitment to the team on the field and community off of it.”
- Predicting The Browns’ Final 53 Man Roster (YouTube) Quincy Carrier takes a stab at prognosticating what the final 53 will be,
NFL:
- JC Tretter, NFLPA president and former Browns center, retires after nine seasons (nfl.com) “With several teams needing veteran center help — i.e. Tampa Bay, San Francisco — Tretter’s name was often brought up as a free agent possibility. The 31-year-old’s retirement wipes out that option.”
