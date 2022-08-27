Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/27/22)

- Browns’ Tony Fields II savors special teams (Beacon Journal) - Some football players grow up loving to throw the ball. Some love catching it, or running with it. Some even love blocking the guy in front of them. Tony Fields II gets a thrill covering kickoffs.
- Burning Questions for Browns’ final preseason game vs. Bears (clevelandbrowns.com) - The Cleveland Browns are heading into their third and final preseason game Saturday against the Chicago Bears with the goal of playing quarterback Jacoby Brissett and most of the other starters, which means the first few series of the game will be among the most important of the preseason.
- Jadeveon Clowney will be South Carolina football’s first retired jersey since 1987 (Greenville News) - South Carolina football legend Jadeveon Clowney will have his No. 7 jersey retired at halftime of the Gamecocks’ season opener against Georgia State next Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina football has not retired a football player’s jersey since Sterling Sharpe after the 1987 season.
- Browns’ quarterback situation as muddled as ever (Browns Zone) - We’re just a little over two weeks away from the Cleveland Browns’ attempt to snap their 17-year opening game non-winning streak. (There was one tie mixed in there). This year, Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam were so determined to snap that streak that they went out and bought the best quarterback money could buy. Unfortunately, that quarterback won’t play in this year’s season-opening game.
NFL:
- Tyus Bowser to miss Baltimore Ravens’ first four games this season; Ronnie Stanley activated from PUP list (EPSN) - The Baltimore Ravens made two significant moves on Friday, activating offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley off the physically unable to perform list and placing outside linebacker Tyus Bowser on the reserve/PUP. With two weeks before the start of the regular season, there’s now hope that the Ravens will get back their Pro Bowl left tackle for the Sept. 11 opener as well as an increased need to add a proven pass-rusher.
- Why NFL won’t suspend Matt Araiza for alleged rape, Aaron Donald for helmet swing in brawl (Rochester Democrat and Chronicle) - The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams open the NFL regular season against each other on Thursday Night Football. Will Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald play in it? It’s largely up to the organizations, not the NFL.
- In an all-In NFL, where do the Jets and Giants fit? (The Ringer) - The New York Jets and New York Giants are neither all in nor all out. But with both teams facing big quarterback questions, is there room for New York City’s NFL teams to make incremental progress in a win-now league?
- 2022 NFL roster bubble: Notable players who could be traded or cut (NFL.com) - We’ve now had two straight weeks with roster cutdowns, and yet, there are many more to come. NFL teams must reduce rosters to 53 players by the Aug. 30 deadline. That means more cuts. And perhaps more trades, too.
