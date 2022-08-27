Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns - Preseason Game 3 Open Thread

The Cleveland Browns close out the preseason tonight at 7 pm as they host the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Jacoby Brissett will get the start at quarterback for the Browns in the final tuneup before the regular season opens on September 11 against the Carolina Panthers. This will be the first action that Brissett has seen with the first-team offense in a preseason game.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier this week that the starters will see action tonight, but would not commit to how long they will be on the field.

Once Brissett is done, Josh Dobbs will have another chance to build on his solid preseason and ensure his claim to the backup quarterback position, while tonight will likely be the final time Browns fans will have to see quarterback Josh Rosen in a Cleveland uniform.

The Browns did rule out five players from the game due to injury: wide receiver Michael Woods II (hamstring), wide receiver Daylen Baldwin (concussion), safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (hamstring), cornerback A.J. Green (hip), and defensive end Chase Winovich (hamstring).

On Chicago’s side, head coach Matt Eberflus reportedly plans to play his starters through the first half.

Use this post as your open thread to discuss the game.